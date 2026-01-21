Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Greenland

Trump says framework of 'future deal' on Greenland reached after NATO talks as tariffs put on hold

The president asserted if the deal is finalized it 'will be a great one for the United States of America'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Trump continues push for Greenland acquisition as he seeks new negotiations Video

Trump continues push for Greenland acquisition as he seeks new negotiations

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson joins ‘America Reports’ to give the latest on President Donald Trump’s efforts to have to U.S. take control of Greenland for national security reasons.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not impose tariffs that were set to take effect Feb. 1, citing a "framework of a future deal" with NATO involving Greenland and the Arctic region.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the deal, if finalized, "will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," and said the agreement led him to halt the planned tariffs.

TRUMP CHALLENGES CARNEY AT DAVOS, ASSERTS CANADA SHOULD BE 'GRATEFUL' FOR GOLDEN DOME MISSILE DEFENSE

Greenland protester holds 'Greenland is for Greenlanders' sign.

People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. (Marko Djurica/REUTERS)

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added that talks are continuing, saying, "Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," and said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead negotiations and "report directly to me."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue