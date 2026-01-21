Trump says framework of 'future deal' on Greenland reached after NATO talks as tariffs put on hold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not impose tariffs that were set to take effect Feb. 1, citing a "framework of a future deal" with NATO involving Greenland and the Arctic region.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the deal, if finalized, "will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," and said the agreement led him to halt the planned tariffs.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he said.



Trump added that talks are continuing, saying, "Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," and said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead negotiations and "report directly to me."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.