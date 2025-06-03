Following antisemitic attacks, Rapaport warns Jewish people the ‘cavalry ain’t coming’ to save them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport is alarmed that more non-Jewish people aren’t speaking out in defense of Jewish people following multiple violent attacks against them.

In the latest episode of his podcast posted Tuesday, Rapaport warned fellow Jewish people to keep on guard over the rising antisemitic violence in the country as other people don’t seem to be rushing to their defense.

"I'm telling you something, Jewish people, the cavalry ain't coming. The cavalry is not coming for us. They don't give a f---," he said.

The comedian has become a prominent advocate for Israel and the Jewish people following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel in 2023, and the raucous anti-Israel protests that consumed many U.S. college campuses in its wake.

Rapaport’s latest words come after suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly set pro-Jewish protesters on fire in Boulder, Colorado using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

Soliman, an Egyptian national who overstayed his travel visa, was arrested on Sunday following the attack on demonstrators protesting Hamas continuing to hold hostages in Gaza. Twelve protesters were injured.

Before his arrest, the suspect was caught on video yelling "free Palestine" and other anti-Israel slogans during the attack. Soliman later told police he wanted to kill "all Zionist people."

The attack comes less than two weeks after two Israeli diplomats were gunned down outside a Jewish event in Washington, D.C.

Rapaport expressed frustration at having spoken up for multiple marginalized communities and feeling as though other groups have failed to speak up for Jewish communities now under threat.

"I have spoken out on behalf of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd. I have spoken out on behalf on women’s rights. I called [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence.’ I’ve spoken on abortion rights. Every single thing under the sun on social media in the last, I don’t know, ten years – let’s say ten years – I have spoken out," he said.

"I put a f------ black square up there like a f------ a------ during Black Lives Matter," he continued, mentioning the viral social media post made in solidarity with that movement in 2020.

"Don’t you feel like an a------ now for putting up a black square during Black Lives Matter when nobody is coming and saying anything on our behalf?" he asked. "Nobody is coming and saying anything on our behalf, Jewish people, Zionist people. They’re not calling, they’re not texting, they’re not tweeting. They’re not leaving comments. They’re not DMing [Direct Messaging]. They’re not doing s---."

The comedian added, "It's sad, it's frustrating. You feel used. You feel manipulated. You feel like a sucker. I feel like it too!"