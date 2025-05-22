Slain Israeli embassy workers were on verge of engagement, ambassador says

The two Israeli Embassy staffers who were killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., were about to become engaged, according to Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter.

"The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of ‘Free Palestine’ is a young couple about to be engaged," Leiter told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday evening. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem."

Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, both worked at the embassy. According to the Associated Press, Lischinsky was a research assistant and Milgrim organized visits and missions to Israel.

Israeli flags at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at Israeli missions around the world were lowered to half-mast in honor of the young couple.

D.C. police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was taken into custody after the shooting attack. He was allegedly seen pacing outside the museum before he approached a group of four people, including the two victims, and opened fire. Rodriguez then reportedly went into the museum where he was detained by security. He allegedly shouted "Free, free Palestine!" while in custody.

Daniel Lischinsky, Yaron’s father, told Fox News’ Trey Yingst that his son wanted to "live in peace" and "live in quietness."

"He was preparing to come to Israel. He was coming next week to visit us with his fiancée. He wanted us to know his girlfriend before he proposed to her," Daniel said. He also praised Sarah as a "beautiful girl."

"[Yaron] was not a boy that was going out with girl[s] all the time. He looked for a good girl, the right girl. We spoke a couple of times with her. She was very much in love with him. They were in love. One for the other," Daniel told Yingst. "The embassy told us they were like a star couple at the embassy. I never expected something like this. He had his whole life before him."

The Israeli Embassy memorialized the couple in a social media post, saying they were "our friends and colleagues."

"The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss," the embassy wrote. "Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time."

Israeli and American officials have condemned the attack, with Washington vowing to probe the shooting thoroughly. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said DHS is "actively investigating" the incident and "working to get more information to share."

President Donald Trump also commented on the deadly attack in a Truth Social post, calling for an end to antisemitic violence.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

Elizabeth Pritchett and Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.