UPS driver 'honored' to deliver 88 drums of hand sanitizer to hard-hit NYPD

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

A UPS driver says he was "honored" to deliver thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer to the hard-hit New York Police Department.

John McKown -- a veteran and former police officer -- said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he "jumped at the chance" to help protect cops in the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"My whole career's been about service," he said. "As a military veteran and also as a police officer, we serve the ones that need help all over the country."

He added: "What a great opportunity to grab this trailer load -- 88 drums of hand sanitizer -- and deliver it to the NYPD. ... We've done two shipments already. That's almost 10,000 gallons."

On Friday, the NYPD reported 7,096 uniformed members were out sick, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the force. More than 2,300 uniformed employees have tested positive so far for coronavirus. Two have died due to complications related to the virus.

In early April, the White House told reporters at a daily briefing that it had received an "SOS" from the NYPD saying that the department urgently needed hand sanitizer.

"Within two hours, we had 50-gallon drums on a UPS truck heading up to the NYPD," White House adviser Peter Navarro said.

McKown said he picked up the load in Pennsylvania and immediately took off for his destination: Flushing, N.Y.

"It's a time when we all need to pitch in," he told "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth. "I'm just so happy that I got a chance."

"I was honored to meet the guys: The men and women of the NYPD."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McKown said the officers were extremely appreciative.

"You know, it's bringing something to them that may very well save their life -- this hand sanitizer," he said.