Flyers saying 'Jews wage war on American freedoms!' distributed across Orange County community: report

One Orange, California, resident told KTLA 'It's very disturbing' seeing the flyers

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Antisemitic flyers were discovered in an Orange County community, according to a local news report.

KTLA was the first to report the antisemitic flyers that Orange, California, residents saw were being distributed across their neighborhood and on vehicles Tuesday morning.

"Some of the flyers could still be seen on cars parked near Harwood Street and Chapman Avenue," KTLA reported. The flyers stirred some concern from residents. 

 KTLA declined to share the photo of the flyer with Fox News Digital.

USA and Israel flags

People attend a rally denouncing anti-Semitic violence on May 27, 2021, in Cedarhurst, New York. A rally was held by various organizations and local Jewish community groups to support Joseph Borgen, a recent victim of a hate crime, after a rise of violent anti-Semitic attacks in New York and across the U.S.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Written in bold on the flyer is a headline saying, "Jews wage war on American freedoms!" 

The flyers are directed at the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization fighting antisemitism.

Text written on the flyer says, "The CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, has stated that the organization ‘works directly with the FBI everyday.’ Throughout the mid 20th century and still today, the NGO has sponsored free trips to Israel for American politicians, local police, and sheriffs, and federal law enforcement. Many of these receive training from the IDF, the same group that lavishes abuse on Palestianian citizens."

The text on the flyer goes on to say, "The Jewish organization works in tandom with US intelligence agencies and social media companies to silence discussion about Jewish over-representation in politics, finances, and media. In an interview with MSNBC, Greenblatt said. "From Amazon, to Microsoft, to media, and indeed to Twitter, we’ve dealt with them for years, helping them to tackle the challenges of hate speech on their platforms."

"They have reported young teens for making small vulgar comments, exposing their identities online, and have reported foreign youths to their respective police agencies who enforce ‘hate-speech’ laws." 

Orange County sheriff's office vehicle

The Orange Police Department recommends reporting incidents of flyer distribution to authorities, so they can pay attention to the matter even though the matter is technically not illegal. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

More text is cut off in the photo in the KTLA article.

The Anti-Defamation League did not immediately respond for comment.

"It’s very disturbing," Kari Ratkevich, an Orange resident, told KTLA. "Someone is placing propaganda like this on our cars. It doesn’t belong here and it doesn’t belong in America."

The Orange Police Department recommended reporting incidents of flyer distribution to authorities, so they can pay attention to the matter even though the matter is technically not illegal.

The story came in the wake of the Hamas-Israel war that broke out Saturday after Hamas fighters initiated an attack, storming Israeli checkpoints.

The death toll continues to climb in the harrowing days since the war started. As of Wednesday, nearly 2,300 have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including more than 1,200 in Israel.

Palestinian protesters in NYC

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rallied around 42nd street for and against the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.  ((Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and vigils took place in several U.S. major cities following Hamas' deadly attack. Many rallies saw opposing protesters in heated clashes, with some spewing violent rhetoric against Jews or Palestinians. 

At a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a pro-Palestinian protester called Israel supporters "Nazis" and "pigs."

