Florida sheriff on 10-year-old arrested for school shooting threat: Parents 'afraid to discipline'

A Florida sheriff is speaking out after a 10-year-old was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at his school, just days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde massacre.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, warning "parents are afraid" to discipline their kids for fear of being reported.

"When I was growing up, the nun hit you with a ruler, a wooden ruler," Sheriff Marceno told co-host Steve Doocy. "You understood what was right and wrong, and today, what do we do? Society says, well, if your parent disciplines you and there's any kind of abuse, come forward, so we can report your parent."

"So parents are afraid," he continued. "They're afraid to discipline their kids. Let's get back to the old school."

The fifth grader, who attends Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, was arrested over the weekend after interviews with detectives for making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Sheriff Marceno explained even a fake threat will yield a real consequence as child safety remains the top priority.

"Our policy is zero tolerance," Sheriff Marceno said. "The second we get a threat, no matter what that threat is, it's considered real until proven otherwise. So we jumped on it immediately."

Tuesday marks one week since 21 people lost their lives, including 19 elementary students and two teachers, after a gunman opened fire at the Uvalde school.

"My message is consistent no matter what age," Sheriff Marceno said. "If a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, 18-year-old presses a trigger, the aftermath is the same. I want people to see what's going on, and I want them to know that this county, this state, this great state of Florida means business."