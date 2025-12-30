Florida runner spreads 'pure joy' carrying American flag to inspire unity and wellness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man has gone viral for carrying an American flag during long-distance runs, promoting unity and healthy living as he prepares to run a half-marathon in every state in 2026.

"I love this country, and I’m trying to spread as much love as possible," Teag "Pure Joy" McCoy told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

McCoy said the idea began during a quiet moment in the bed of his truck, when he prayed for a way to make a difference in the world and the country.

AMID DIVISION AND NOISE, A SIMPLE TRUTH: AMERICA STILL HAS A HEART

"It was a real windy night and I saw that flag waving. I picked her up the next day and I ran for 22 miles and the rest is history."

Since then, McCoy said about 90% of the reactions he receives "are extremely joyous."

"I get a lot of people saying, 'I love you' and 'God bless you.' And that took us a good 10, 20 days to get to that because before that we had a ton of hecklers," McCoy said, recalling being cursed at, spit on and even splashed with water while running on rainy days.

"We keep on moving forward. We tell them we love them," he said.

5 FITNESS TRENDS THAT WENT VIRAL IN 2025 — EXPERTS WEIGH HYPE VS RESULTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if he had a message to the country heading into the new year, McCoy invited Americans to join him.

"Get ready, I'm coming to your town," he said. "Prioritize your health, grab that flag and become patriotic again, baby. I love y'all."