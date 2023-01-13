Florida homeowners forced to clean up 'boat from Cuba' that migrants abandoned on their property

A local Florida news station interviewed a couple who said they were forced to pay to have a Cuban boat removed from their property, or risk a felony.

One Florida homeowner, Jack Bartkus, explained that he was left to deal with the seacraft after "about 20 people that rode on this boat from Cuba and [the government] took the people into custody [but] they didn’t do anything with the boat."

"They left it here and just discarded it," Bartkus said. "So it became my problem."

MIGRANTS ARE 'DRINKING ALL DAY,' 'HAVING SEX IN THE STAIRS' IN TAXPAYER-FUNDED NEW YORK HOTELS: WHISTLEBLOWER

"It’s unfair. Totally unfair," he added.

Bartkus also told Miami news channel WSVN that he was forced to pay to "clean and sterilize the boat," a process that cost him at least "$2,500."

"There’s diesel fuel on there," he said. "You can’t have an oil spill and to have this thing floating out on the water, it’s unsafe for other people."

Key Colony Beach officials told local residents in a letter that migrant boats were their problem, not the government’s. "[I]f any vessel ends up on your private property [it] becomes your problem. This rule of law is both inconvenient and a bit expensive, but it is the law."

FLORIDA COAST GUARD ASKS FOR HELP WITH MIGRANT SURGE MOMENTS AFTER WH ACCUSES DESANTIS OF 'POLITICAL STUNTS’

"It’s a very frustrating situation," Sue Bartkus said.

She said that she and her husband were threatened with a possible felony charge if they didn’t prevent the boat from floating out to sea.

"So you’re just supposed to let it destroy your pier, your docks, your seawalls, and you’re supposed to have to get rid of it," she noted, summing up the gap in responsibility between homeowners and migrants.

TEXAS BORDER OFFICIALS ARREST 14 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, INCLUDING SUSPECTED SMUGGLER, AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis , responded to the video on Twitter on Wednesday.

"This is completely unfair. DHS should be paying for this," she wrote, referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

Pushaw also shared a video of DeSantis addressing the migrant boat crisis directly.

"There’s vessels left everywhere [on] people’s property," DeSantis said. "We declared a state of emergency. We provided [the] Coast Guard the assistance that they’ve asked for. We are going to clear the vessels free of charge for those residents because it wasn’t their fault."

"Maybe we’ll send the bill to [President] Biden. We’ll see," DeSantis added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The day after this came to our attention, the Florida Division of Emergency Management reached out to the homeowners and made them whole," DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News Digital.

This article was updated with a comment from DeSantis' office.