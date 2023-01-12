Florida Coast Guard asks for help with migrant surge moments after WH accuses DeSantis of 'political stunts’

Hours after the Biden Administration blasted Governor Ron DeSantis' move to deploy the National Guard as another "political stunt," the U.S. Coast Guard sent an email requesting Florida's help with the migrant surge.

When asked about the latest comments from the Biden administration, DeSantis pointed out that he activated the National Guard because the U.S. Coast Guard asked the state for help dealing with the sheer number of illegal boat landings.

"Well I think it's because the Coast Guard actually requested the state's assistance to handle all of these vessels coming. But what I think we've done, and we've been very aggressive across the board, at mitigating the damage from Biden's disastrous border policy," DeSantis said in a press briefing Thursday.

RON DESANTIS ACTIVATES NATIONAL GUARD AMID MIGRANT SURGE IN FLORIDA KEYS

In an email obtained by Fox News, the U.S. Coast Guard wrote to a DeSantis administration official requesting a "twin engine FWC" along with an aircraft to patrol the shoreline of Florida for migrant landings

The Florida governor added that the state will begin footing the bill for residents when migrants' boats land on their private property, since state law states that the landowner is required to pay for the removal of the boat.

"We are going to clear the vessels free of charge for those residents because it wasn't their fault - maybe we'll send the bill to Biden," the Republican Governor added.

DeSantis' clap back comes after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said activating the Florida National Guard in response to the increase number of illegal boat landings was another political stunt.

"We have seen Governor DeSantis do political stunts. That is how he perceives to fix this issue from Florida, we’re talking about people coming from countries who are dealing with political strife, who are dealing with issues where they’re trying to find asylum. And he treats them like pawns." Jean-Pierre said. "So we have called that out, over and over again. And we will continue to do that."

DESANTIS TESTED ON IMMIGRATION AS 2024 RUMORS CONTINUE MOUNTING

Biden's press secretary charged that DeSantis was "not dealing with the problem. He’s actually creating a problem."

Last week, DeSantis deployed the National Guard to deal with the "alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 300 migrants fleeing Cuba and other countries landed at Dry Tortugas National Park last week, and another 45 made landfall at Key West. The influx of migrants forced the National Park to close and depleted the Sunshine's States resources.

"As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," DeSantis said. "That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Governor’s move came after President Biden announced a new "parole" plan that would allow up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti to receive asylum in the United States. The plan also includes an agreement from Mexico to accept 30,000 deportees from those countries apprehended in the United States.