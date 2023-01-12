Migrants are 'drinking all day,' 'having sex in the stairs' in taxpayer-funded New York hotels: whistleblower

An employee at Row, one of New York City's best known hotels, became a whistleblower Wednesday after he released video and photos of illegal immigrants trashing the hotel and leaving fresh food out to rot.

"It’s a disgrace," Row New York City employee Felipe Rodriguez said on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show, "The Ingraham Angle."

"The chaos that we see at the Row today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana [and] consuming drugs," Rodriguez said.

He also said that the Row is struggling with "domestic violence" among migrants, young people "having sex in the stairs," and a fight between a migrant and a hotel security officer.

BORDER PATROL AGENT DESCRIBES DANGER AT THE BORDER: 'WE ARE PAYING FOR THIS IN UNITED STATES CITIZENS' LIVES'

Rodriguez shared videos of fresh, "good food" sitting out to rot in trash bags because "the migrants don’t want to eat them."

"They said they don’t like it," he said. "This is all food that is going to waste. This is insane."

More than 36,400 migrants have come to New York City in the last few months and have been housed at just 14 hotels, according to Rodriguez.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT THANKS BIDEN FOR NOT BUILDING ANY MORE BORDER WALL, PUSHES FOR AMNESTY

Rodriguez explained that the employees have lost control over the hotel. He said the migrants have started to believe they own the place.

"The form in which they keep their rooms is horrendous. They don’t clean it, they don’t fold their clothes. They’re hoarding clothes, they’re hoarding whatever they can hoard."

"There’s no accountability," Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez said that he struggled in 2017 to pay his car, gas and electricity bills, but that the migrants have none of those responsibilities.

"There was a lot of stuff that I had to be responsible for. Fortunately for the migrants, they got the government of the United States to hand them carte blanche to pretty much do as they wish. They go in and out of the hotel at will."

TEXAS BORDER PATROL TEMPORARY PROCESSING FACILITY NEARLY DOUBLES CAPACITY AT EL PASO

Risks of sickness are also on the rise at the Row, Rodriguez said.

There are "people sick" in the hotel that are "spreading all [types] of illnesses, chicken pox, COVID."

But nobody is speaking out against the migrants’ abuse of the hotel and its employees, Rodriguez said.

"The ones that have all the power are the migrants. The hotel workers lost their power in the hotel."