Florida car owner 'in shock' after finding suspected thief trapped in Corvette begging for help

A Florida man was "in shock" after returning from a breakfast run to find a would-be thief trapped inside his car begging for help.

"I was in shock, to be honest with you. I just came back from Starbucks from eating my bagel, and all of a sudden, to my surprise, there's a gentleman inside my car," Julio Solano said on "America's Newsroom" Friday.

Solano's Corvette was parked in a Miami Beach parking garage. He separately told WSVN the garage manager first alerted him that someone was in his car.

"It just happened pretty, pretty quickly. He was there initially going through cars to see if he could break into any of those cars. And I don't know how he broke into mine," Solano claimed.

Solano captured a video showing suspect Ravesh Rabindranauth begging for help after getting stuck inside his sports car.

"No, you can’t get out, we [are] calling the cops, what do you mean for what? This is grand theft auto, are you trying to steal my car, what are you doing?" Solano is heard telling Rabindranauth as he sat in the driver’s seat.

"My brother, this is not your car, this is my car," Solano tells him during another point in the video.

Solano explained the suspect became trapped inside the vehicle because "the lock is electrical. So there's not a manual door handle you can pull. You need your key to unlock that car."

"We kept going back and forth," Solano told host Dana Perino. "He kept begging me to let him out the car. There was no way I was going to let him out. One, he's trying to steal my car. And two, I don't know if he's armed or has a weapon."

Rabindranauth is now charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and is being held on $2,500 bond.

