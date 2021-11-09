Expand / Collapse search
Florida AG slams Biden admin for flying migrants to state: 'No regard' for law-abiding citizens

Flights under scrutiny after Honduran illegal immigrant is charged in murder of Jacksonville man

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody accused the Biden administration of endangering residents in her state Tuesday after the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis reported night-time flights moving migrants from the southern border to Jacksonville. Moody joined "America's Newsroom" following the arrest of an illegal immigrant in the brutal stabbing of a Jacksonville man.

HONDURAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH MURDER ENTERED US FALSELY CLAIMING TO BE UNACCOMPANIED MINOR: REPORT 

ASHLEY MOODY: Continuing with this administration's theme, they are completely violating, ignoring the law as it relates to immigration. As you know, Florida was one of the first states to bring suit, requiring them to follow the law. Make sure that we know -- we know we've seen a drastic increase in those coming across and flooding our borders that have serious criminal convictions. We need to know who's coming into our state so that we can protect the citizens of our state as we've taken an oath to do. And this administration seems to have no regard for the safety or well-being of law-abiding citizens. 

