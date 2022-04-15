Florida AG on 'Fox & Friends First': Even Dems think Title 42 end is 'frightening'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pushing back against the Biden administration for their plan to allow the expiration of Title 42.

Moody joined "Fox & Friends First" on Friday to discuss Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to join 20 other states suing the administration.

"I think even Democrats are calling this a frightening proposal," said Moody.

"We're arguing that this has not been thought through. There is no plan, no plan to combat this overwhelming surge that will occur as a result."

Moody went on to describe how the Biden administration makes policy decisions "without any forethought or long-term strategic plan," warning it could be "disastrous" for the country.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent illegal immigrants to DC in an effort to send a message of the border crisis to federal lawmakers, these migrants discussed plans to head to other regions of the US.

"The migrants told Fox News that they are planning to head down to Miami, Florida, likely by train. The bus ride conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) concluded in D.C. and is not continuing on to Florida, so migrants would have to find their own way down to the southern state."

As a result, Ron DeSantis sent a clear message on how his state will respond to the influx of migrants.

"To those who have entered the country illegally, fair warning: do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you, because we are obligated to uphold the immigration laws of this country, even if our federal government and other states won’t," the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida exclusively told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"They're making policy decisions that are putting their states and their people at risk. And as Attorney General, Governor DeSantis and I both will push back on all of these reckless, shortsighted policies" Moody told co-host Todd Piro, emphasizing how states feel that the Biden administration is "working against them".

Moody said the state is in the dark when it comes to knowing who is entering as the federal government has not revealed this information.

"We have been pushing the federal government and Biden to tell us who they are shipping into our state by cover of night. They've withheld that information. They will not give it to us," she added.

Moody said the DeSantis administration will defend Floridians despite the lack of action from the federal government.

"We know that as leaders of our state, we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our citizens, and we'll continue that fight."

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report