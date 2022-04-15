Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Florida AG on 'Fox & Friends First': Even Dems think Title 42 end is 'frightening'

Ashley Moody on Gov. Ron DeSantis' pushback against Biden admin

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Florida pushing back as Title 42 set to expire Video

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on the Biden administration allowing Title 42 to expire as Florida is one of the states suing the administration over the recent move.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pushing back against the Biden administration for their plan to allow the expiration of Title 42

Moody joined "Fox & Friends First" on Friday to discuss Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to join 20 other states suing the administration.

"I think even Democrats are calling this a frightening proposal," said Moody. 

"We're arguing that this has not been thought through. There is no plan, no plan to combat this overwhelming surge that will occur as a result."

Moody went on to describe how the Biden administration makes policy decisions "without any forethought or long-term strategic plan," warning it could be "disastrous" for the country.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent illegal immigrants to DC in an effort to send a message of the border crisis to federal lawmakers, these migrants discussed plans to head to other regions of the US. 

"The migrants told Fox News that they are planning to head down to Miami, Florida, likely by train. The bus ride conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) concluded in D.C. and is not continuing on to Florida, so migrants would have to find their own way down to the southern state."

As a result, Ron DeSantis sent a clear message on how his state will respond to the influx of migrants. 

"To those who have entered the country illegally, fair warning: do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you, because we are obligated to uphold the immigration laws of this country, even if our federal government and other states won’t," the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida exclusively told Fox News Digital in a statement.

YUMA, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"They're making policy decisions that are putting their states and their people at risk. And as Attorney General, Governor DeSantis and I both will push back on all of these reckless, shortsighted policies" Moody told co-host Todd Piro, emphasizing how states feel that the Biden administration is "working against them". 

Moody said the state is in the dark when it comes to knowing who is entering as the federal government has not revealed this information. 

"We have been pushing the federal government and Biden to tell us who they are shipping into our state by cover of night. They've withheld that information. They will not give it to us," she added.

In this photo from Feb. 24, 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Moody said the DeSantis administration will defend Floridians despite the lack of action from the federal government.

"We know that as leaders of our state, we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our citizens, and we'll continue that fight."

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.