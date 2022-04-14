Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Gov. Abbott demands Mexico step up and stop illegal border crossings: There will be economic consequences

This is a meaningful step to reduce illegal immigration into Texas: Gov. Abbott

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Our goal is to put cartels out of business: Gov. Abbott Video

Our goal is to put cartels out of business: Gov. Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses solutions to solving the border crisis on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to discuss his plan to curb illegal border crossings coming across the Mexico border into Texas.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: What we’ve done is we implemented what we call enhanced safety inspections of every commercial vehicle coming across the border from Mexico into the state of Texas. It had the predictable result, and that is it snarled traffic for miles in Mexico, basically crushing economic conditions in these states as well as in the country of Mexico, and having severe economic consequences for businesses in Mexico. The predictable result is that these governors of states that are connected to Texas would be knocking on our door begging for relief. As they beg for relief, we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Gov. Abbott: Mexico must step up and stop illegal immigration Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.