FLASHBACK: Charles Krauthammer compares Iran policies of Trump, 'supine' Obama

The late Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer spoke at length about White House policy toward Iran in recent years, often contrasting Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump accused Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks" following the airstrike that killed the general at Baghdad's international airport.

Krauthammer, who died in June 2018, offered his view on both presidents' Iran policy many times as a contributor to the All-Star Panel on "Special Report."

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier shared some of Krauthammer's comments in a Facebook post earlier Friday.

On the day Obama announced the Iran nuclear deal in July 2015, Krauthammer said Iran's ideology has consistently been adversarial toward the United States and many of its allies.

"This regime -- the Iranians and the Quds Force -- dedicated in their ideology from day one to the expulsion of the influence of the United States, the dominance of American allies and the eradication of Israel, that's the pillar of the worldview," Krauthammer said that evening on "Special Report."

He added that hopes that the Iran regime would ever be a meaningful ally to the U.S. were "delusional and dangerous."

Earlier that year, Krauthammer had said that the Obama administration was "negotiating out of weakness and desperation."

"What [Obama] is telling the Iranians is, 'I am exerting no leverage over you,'" he said.

Two days after a Christmas 2013 announcement by Tehran that it would increase uranium enrichment if U.S. sanctions were increased, Krauthammer said the regime's declaration was a bold move by a nation unconcerned by the Obama administration.

"The Iranians are so confident about how supine Obama is on this that they stick a finger in his eye and announce it publicly," he said.

In February 2017, Krauthammer spoke about Trump's very different stance toward the Iranian regime, telling the panel that Trump was sending signals that the Obama style of foreign policy is no more.

"What the Trump administration is doing is saying those days are over," he said. "We are not afraid of you doing something to the nuclear deal. We are going to respond point-by-point to the violations in terms of aggression in the region."

Fox News' Bret Baier, Ashley Koerber and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.