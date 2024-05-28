‘The View’ co-hosts join Clinton in slamming women voters for 2016 loss: ‘Hope that does not happen again’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" sympathized with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s recent point that certain female voters abandoned her to support then-candidate Donald Trump.

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar rebuked women voters – particularly White women voters – for choosing Trump over Clinton during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

"53% of White women turned to Trump. I will never understand that statistic actually and hope that does not happen again," Hostin said.

President Biden won a majority of women voters in 2020, which helped him oust Trump.

The discussion around Clinton’s remarks started in the show’s first segment, during which the hosts said Democratic Party voters need to take her warnings about Trump’s potential re-election more seriously.

Hostin brought up Clinton’s specific point about women voters being the key group that failed to elect her in 2016.

"What was interesting to me with Hillary, she pointed to the sexism that was so obvious, because she was the most qualified candidate that I think we’ve ever had," she said. "We’re talking senator, we’re talking Secretary of State, we’re talking lawyer, valedictorian of her class, I mean, just a brilliant woman."

"And what was disappointing to me, though, is she said, you know, women didn’t turn out for me."

The comments Hostin referenced came during a recent New York Times interview with Clinton for the forthcoming book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America."

During the interview, Clinton said female voters "left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect. They were willing to take a risk on Trump — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws … because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief."

"Well, you know, 90-some percent of Black women turned out for her, 60-something percent of Hispanic women that turned to her. 53% of White women turned to Trump," Hostin said. "I think it’s very, very important that people understand what an existential threat this man is to women in particular."

Behar agreed, stating that the same dynamic affected former President Obama.

"A lot of people, including women, think a woman running in that position has to be perfect. It’s like Obama. It reminds me of the situation with Obama," she said.

"That guy is a perfect specimen in so many ways, you couldn’t get a more perfect specimen and I mean, he’s this very smart, he loves his wife, he was –"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin cut in with a joke, stating, "Just say you think he’s sexy."