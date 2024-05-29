Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

First Lady Jill Biden assures 'The View' hosts the president's bad poll numbers 'are going to turn'

The first lady also insisted the election was not about age

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Jill Biden pressed on President Biden's bad poll numbers during 'The View'

First Lady Jill Biden was pressed on her husband’s poor poll numbers on Wednesday during an interview on "The View."

First Lady Jill Biden told the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that the polls will "turn" in President Biden's favor, roughly five months out from Election Day, as he continues to trail former President Trump.

"Consistently, we’re seeing poll after poll that are showing Trump beating your husband outside of the margin of error, when in fact, last time in 2020, Joe Biden was beating him in nearly every poll. How do you turn those numbers around with five months out, and are you fearful of what a second Trump term could look like?" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked. 

The first lady said the Biden campaign was reaching everyone they possibly can. "Joe has been traveling as much as possible and we’re not going to take anything for granted and those polls are going to turn, I’m confident of it," she claimed. "I believe that Americans are going to choose good over evil," Biden added. 

Trump leads Biden in nearly every crucial swing state, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona, according to a recent New York Times poll. 

TRUMP AHEAD OF BIDEN IN THESE KEY SWING STATES: POLL

Jill Biden on "The View"

First Lady Jill Biden joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

The first lady was also asked about the age of the president, who, at 81-years-old, is the oldest person to serve in the job.

"This election is not about age. I mean Donald Trump is going to be 78 and Joe's 81, they're basically the same age. But, it's about character. This election is about character," Biden insisted. "So you have two choices, you have my husband Joe, who you all know, who has integrity, he’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader. He’s smart. He’s energetic, or you have chaos."

When asked about polling during an interview on "CBS Mornings" in April, the first lady dismissed the notion that Trump was ahead in several key swing states. 

CBS host Tony Dokoupil began asking the first lady about the polling results before she cut him off to say, "No, he's not losing in all the battleground states. He's coming up."

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The co-hosts of "The View" demanded radio host Charlamagne Tha God endorse the president during an interview on their show last week. 

"You endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but this time around you say you're not going to endorse anybody. Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out," co-host Sunny Hostin said at the beginning of the discussion. "Why not endorse Biden?"

The radio host said he liked to focus on issues, rather than individuals, and clarified that he was planning to vote in November. Charlamagne also said he's seen the hosts try to pry a Biden endorsement out of other guests, specifically rapper Killer Mike.

"The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November, and I'm going to vote my best interest, and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy," Charlamagne said. "So if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and protect democracy."

Talking on the official podcast for "The View" on May 24th, Hostin lashed out at Charlamagne, calling his non-endorsement "irresponsible." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.