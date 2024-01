Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

As the hosts of "The View" talked about Taylor Swift’s power to activate young voters, they contrasted her with former President Trump, with one claiming she hid his presidency from her child.

The pop superstar is currently making headlines for dating Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and conservatives have expressed wariness that she will use her celebrity status to drum up support for President Biden.

"They should be a little afraid of Taylor Swift, I’m sorry," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "She endorsed Biden in 2020. She’s got, I think you told me this, 279 million followers on Instagram. A single post of hers last year led to 35,000 new voter registrations, guess where? This is good, Texas," and went on to note other states as well.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued, "Anytime and anywhere you can get people to come out and vote, it is your right. It is your right. It is your right as an American. Why would they say don’t —"

BIDEN AIDES DREAMING OF TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSEMENT TO POWER STRUGGLING 2024 CAMPAIGN: REPORT

Co-host Joy Behar replied, "Because the more people — the more people vote, the less the right-wing wins in this country."

Later, Sara Haines suggested that the American right has not championed high voter turnout because, "they haven’t won the popular vote since 2000 or 2004 — I don’t know. It’s been a long time, so they don’t want more voters."

She argued that the current presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is politically toxic to not only the Republican brand, but to the esteem of the presidency itself.

"I think the bigger thing here that they’re missing — as a parent of young kids, I want people that my kids can watch," she said. "Taylor Swift is undisputably a great role model. She’s a woman that when you watch her music, all the things, my child can watch them."

BIDEN CRACKS AGE JOKE ON 81ST BIRTHDAY, THEN CONFUSES TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCÉ

"Do you know what my child can’t watch? News. When you turn it on, I literally had to hide news for four years while Donald Trump was in, because as they’re learning what a President of the United States is, I didn’t want to say, ‘Yeah, and that’s him right there,’" she said. "So, I couldn’t even announce the president until Biden and Vice President Harris won-"

"I hide the news from my husband," Behar interjected.

"-That’s a role model, and that’s what the Republicans should be focusing on," Haines concluded.