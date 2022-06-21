Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis reveals Mamas for DeSantis: 'Largest movement of parents in Florida history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of Mamas for DeSantis on Tuesday in support of her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election campaign, which will seek to elevate the voices of Florida parents and families.

"Through the First Lady’s leadership, Mamas for DeSantis will work in partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis’s re-election campaign as a movement for Florida moms, grandmas, abuelas, nanas, and more to get involved in the re-election campaign," according to a press release. "With the goal of signing up a million mamas across the state of Florida, this initiative will be the largest movement of parents in Florida history."

The campaign will feature the biggest organization of parents in state history and feature paid media, direct mail, digital advertising and events across this state, according to the announcement.

The effort appears to be the latest peg in DeSantis' larger education agenda. The Republican recently rolled out the DeSantis Education Agenda, which calls on school board candidates to pledge their support for a student-first agenda.

"We need more moms and dads standing up for their kids and their communities," the First Lady tweeted Monday. "I’m excited to see so much energy around the @RonDeSantisFL education agenda. I look forward to these leaders adding their voices to our students-first agenda."

DeSantis also recently signed into law the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which bans teachers from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.

Criticism of the bill was far-reaching, with President Biden calling it "hateful," and the celebrity hosts of the 94th Academy Awards suggesting at the March awards show that the legislation was anti-gay.

"They don't want to admit that they support a lot of the things that we're providing protections against," DeSantis said in return. "For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten. They support injecting woke gender ideology into second grade classrooms. … And so what they're doing with these slogans and these narratives is they are trying to camouflage their true intentions."

DeSantis has said that the forced at-home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is what propelled many parents to start speaking up to school boards across the country, as they became more aware of reportedly progressive lessons their kids were learning.

"Parents became exposed more to what was actually going on in some of the schools," the governor said. "They're going to school board meetings, they're asking tough questions – advocating for their kids."