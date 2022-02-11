Firefighter risks losing job in NYC with vaccine deadline imminent: ‘Nothing less than extortion’

An FDNY firefighter working in The Bronx appeared Friday on "America’s Newsroom" to push back on New York City Mayor Eric Adams' imminent vaccine mandate deadline, arguing that the risk of being terminated is tantamount to extortion.

"What’s going on here is more than just our careers," Sal Maita told co-host Bill Hemmer. "What’s at stake here is the dignity and the honor of every human being."

Maita said that the vaccine deadline, which is set to go into effect today, February 11, will set the standard for future generations to be denied the right to choose "self-realization."

"I don’t believe I need a vaccine to execute the conditions required by me in my job. I’m perfectly healthy, I’m fit, and I’m ready for duty. All I need is a phone call to say get back to work. We’re ready to go," said Maita.

The 16-year veteran firefighter went on to say that he will not support any mandate or deadline in NYC that calls into question his personal choices or integrity.

"What this really is—is nothing less than extortion. We’re being extorted to accept something that we don’t care—we don’t want, and we don’t believe in against our religious and philosophical beliefs," added Maita.

On Thursday, FDNY firefighters Paul Schweit and Sophy Medina also pushed back on the mandate, telling "Fox & Friends" that they fear being placed on unpaid leave, but were willing to risk termination.

"Mayor Adams gave us a lot of hope when he came into office," Schweit said. "He said to the public…that he wants to find a solution coming out of this pandemic, and we're asking for choice in the matter. Being told to get a shot or be terminated is an ultimatum. It's not a choice."

25 firefighters are expected to lose their jobs ahead of the city’s vaccine mandate deadline – while more than 600 first responders patiently wait to hear their status for exemptions and appeals.

Medina argued that the department can’t afford to lose 600 employees while NYC continues to grapple with a critical staffing shortage of first responders.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.