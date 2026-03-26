Fetterman urges fellow Democrats to 'do the right thing' as government shutdown takes toll on workers

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is defying his own party once again, urging fellow Democrats to "do the right thing" and end a partial government shutdown he says is "fundamentally wrong."

"It's just a fundamental and simple thing just to acknowledge that this [has]… gone way too long," Fetterman said Wednesday on "Hannity."

"We've all witnessed the kinds of chaos in our nation. Do the right thing. Put the country ahead of the party."

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Fetterman suggested political pressure from protests and demands within his party may be discouraging some Democrats from reopening the government, despite their lacking leverage to force the policy changes they seek.

He highlighted the shutdown's toll on federal workers, including TSA agents he said are struggling without pay.

"They are all hurting, they are angry, they're frustrated, they were exhausted [by] what they've been put through," he said, citing conversations he has had while traveling through airports.

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"These are not wealthy people. They earn around $50,000 a year. That should be our wheelhouse. They're union government workers… don't talk about affordability if you don't even provide them with a paycheck."

Fetterman then pointed to the lengthy government shutdown in 2025, which led to similar concerns from federal workers. He emphasized that he has been the Democratic Party's outlier in opposing shutdowns, regardless of which party is responsible.

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"It's always wrong, regardless [of] whatever party is doing it, shutting down our government, and you can see the kinds of chaos that's created… They're selling their blood. They have to take pay loans… so it's fundamentally wrong, and that's why I refuse to be a part of it."