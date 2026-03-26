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Fetterman urges fellow Democrats to 'do the right thing' as government shutdown takes toll on workers

Pennsylvania senator says federal workers earning around $50,000 a year are 'selling their blood' due to missing paychecks

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Sen John Fetterman pleads for Democrats to ‘do the right thing’ on DHS shutdown Video

Sen John Fetterman pleads for Democrats to ‘do the right thing’ on DHS shutdown

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., urges his compatriots to put the country ahead of the party as a partial DHS shutdown continues on ‘Hannity.’ 

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is defying his own party once again, urging fellow Democrats to "do the right thing" and end a partial government shutdown he says is "fundamentally wrong."

"It's just a fundamental and simple thing just to acknowledge that this [has]… gone way too long," Fetterman said Wednesday on "Hannity."

"We've all witnessed the kinds of chaos in our nation. Do the right thing. Put the country ahead of the party."

'HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?' MORENO SLAMS ‘DISGRACEFUL’ SHUTDOWN LEAVING 260,000 WORKERS WITHOUT PAY

john fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to a reporter as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Fetterman suggested political pressure from protests and demands within his party may be discouraging some Democrats from reopening the government, despite their lacking leverage to force the policy changes they seek.

He highlighted the shutdown's toll on federal workers, including TSA agents he said are struggling without pay.

"They are all hurting, they are angry, they're frustrated, they were exhausted [by] what they've been put through," he said, citing conversations he has had while traveling through airports.  

UNPAID DHS WORKERS ‘DISTRACTED’ AS TERROR THREATS RISE, FUELING AIRPORT SECURITY CONCERNS

Atlanta TSA line

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport employees direct passengers Monday as they wait in line to pass through a TSA checkpoint after hundreds of ICE agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps. (REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer)

"These are not wealthy people. They earn around $50,000 a year. That should be our wheelhouse. They're union government workers… don't talk about affordability if you don't even provide them with a paycheck."

Fetterman then pointed to the lengthy government shutdown in 2025, which led to similar concerns from federal workers. He emphasized that he has been the Democratic Party's outlier in opposing shutdowns, regardless of which party is responsible.

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DHS shutdown causes airport chaos, TSA workers face hardship Video

"It's always wrong, regardless [of] whatever party is doing it, shutting down our government, and you can see the kinds of chaos that's created… They're selling their blood. They have to take pay loans… so it's fundamentally wrong, and that's why I refuse to be a part of it."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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