Fetterman endorses Romney taking over Harvard to reform antisemitism: 'Recalibrate from far-left orthodoxy'

Harvard University is a mess and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is the man who can save the once-prestigious institution and help it "recalibrate from far-left orthodoxy," according to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Daniel Rosen, who graduated Harvard in 1996, penned a Washington Post opinion piece last week which details recent issues at the school and called for the Utah senator – and former Massachusetts governor – to clean it up. Fetterman, a Harvard alumnus who has repeatedly irked his Democratic colleagues with his strong support for Israel, co-signed the suggestion.

"Harvard University remains in an almighty mess after months of turmoil over hate speech. There is a way to fix this: appoint former Massachusetts governor and retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) university president," Rosen wrote.

FETTERMAN CALLS ON MEDIA TO KEEP A SPOTLIGHT ON ISRAELI HOSTAGES HELD IN GAZA, SAYS HAMAS SHOULD SURRENDER

Fetterman posted the piece on X and wrote, "As an alumnus of Harvard, and after this mad season of antisemitism at Columbia, I co-sign. This former Governor of Massachusetts doesn't need a paycheck, but Harvard and its academic peers need to recalibrate from far-left orthodoxy."

Rosen said he was a lifelong Democrat who didn't vote for Romney when he ran for president, but made the suggestion "in the sincere and robust hope that he is someone who can navigate the university through painful but necessary reform and drive back the antisemitism that is tarnishing the institution’s credibility.

"As the grandson of Holocaust survivors and president of the American Jewish Congress, I find it devastating that Harvard has failed to vigorously address the unchecked antisemitism on campus," he wrote.

Rosen wrote that anyone who studied at Harvard can attest it is "not an antisemitic institution" despite recent events that indicate otherwise.

FETTERMAN BLUNTLY ADMITS ‘I’M NOT A PROGRESSIVE’ AS HE ANGERS FAR-LEFT WITH STANCES ON ISRAEL, IMMIGRATION

"I never for a moment felt oppressed or marginalized as a student on the Harvard campus. But to my dismay, recent years have seen an unconscionable spike in — and even worse, an administrative tolerance of — hate speech directed at Jews, including targeting Jewish students. The university’s response has thus far been ramshackle and unproductive, to put it mildly," Rosen wrote.

Rosen reminded readers of "the disastrous congressional testimony of then-President Claudine Gay," in which she famously failed to say that calls for intifada or the genocide of Jews on campus violated Harvard’s code of conduct or policy against bullying and harassment.

After her congressional testimony, Gay issued an apology and the university's board initially decided to stick by her despite widespread calls from donors and members of Congress for her ouster. However, she stepped down shortly afterward after being hit with significant plagiarism allegations.

"The university president must be the flag-bearer of our values. There is no doubt that there are other Americans of similar standing and stature, but Romney’s unique bridge-building character is precisely what Harvard needs in an age of toxic polarization," Rosen wrote, praising him for working with Democrats on issues like "gun safety reform" and voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SHUT DOWN TRAFFIC, DISRUPT CITIES ALL ACROSS US IN DEMAND FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE

Romney, who has stood out among Senate Republicans with his opposition to former President Trump, has said he will not seek re-election in the Senate in 2024. He voted to convict Trump in both his impeachment trials, the only Republican to do so, and has not supported him in any of his White House bids.

Buoyed in part by his successful overseeing of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Romney served one term as Massachusetts governor from 2003 to 2007. He later made a failed bid for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination. He won the Republican nomination in 2012 – the last candidate other than Trump to do so – and lost the general election to President Obama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.