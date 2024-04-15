Anti-Israel agitators shut down traffic, disrupt cities all across US in demand for Gaza ceasefire

As hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in California along the Golden Gate Bridge and in Oakland, several other large protests have surfaced across the country.

"The worst tactics, the worst cause, the worst people," Guy Benson wrote in response on X.

In New York City, nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

Protesters were heard chanting "free, free Palestine" - "Palestine will never die" - "from Wall Street to Palestine… intifada" - "Israel bombs. USA pays. How many kids did you kill today?"

Many of the protesters were also carrying watermelon balloons, which are a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

It is unclear where the protesters are traveling to, but Fox 5 NYC has reported that protesters are now flooding the Brooklyn Bridge. Burning flares are now being used by police on the Brooklyn Bridge as officers work to block the rest of the protesters from walking onto the bridge.

Police have started to arrest several protesters, but officers tell Fox News it's still too early to report what the arrests were for or how many arrests there have been.

In Chicago, protesters blocked traffic to O'Hare Airport, causing delays that lasted for several hours after the protest was broken up by police.

Chicago Police told Fox News that 40 people in total were arrested and that charges are pending.

"We need new laws that if you block American roads to protest you go to jail for at least six months with no bail or early release. That would end all of this in a hurry. (And look at these losers still wearing masks outdoors too. They are all mentally ill," Clay Travis wrote on X.

Anti-Israel agitators gathered outside of Philadelphia's City Hall on Monday morning, drawing a noticeable police presence. However, no arrests were reported.

Protesters also flooded downtown Miami and downtown Tampa, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza.

In Texas, a group of protesters demonstrated outside the Valero headquarters in San Antonio on Monday morning to express their opposition to Israeli military action in Gaza.

Traffic on both lanes of California's Golden Gate Bridge was shut down Monday, the California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital, as images emerged from the scene showing anti-Israel agitators holding banners with the messages "Stop the world for Gaza" and "End the siege on Gaza now!"

"While they do have the right to protest, the manner in which they are doing it is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous," CHP PIO Andrew Barclay told Fox News.

"How long before Kamala Harris starts raising $$ to free the Golden Gate Bridge protesters?" Michele Tafoya commented on X.

On Sunday, Sky News Australia reported that a global anti-Israel protest had been planned for Monday, but in an effort to cause maximum disruption, the activists refused to disclose protest locations.

ProtectPalestine.org also called on protesters to take action on Monday.

"GLOBAL STRIKE TOMORROW. TAKE ACTION TO DEMAND A CEASEFIRE NOW. Whether it’s autonomous or one of the organized protests, make our voices heard. NO MORE WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL. EMERGENCY AID FOR GAZA NOW. PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW," the organization posted on social media.