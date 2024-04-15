Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Israel agitators shut down traffic, disrupt cities all across US in demand for Gaza ceasefire

Agitators called for a 'global rally' to demand a ceasefire in Gaza

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel protests nationwide both 'obscene and absurd': Shahar Azani Video

Anti-Israel protests nationwide both 'obscene and absurd': Shahar Azani

Former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani reacts to anti-Israel protests breaking out in cities nationwide on 'The Story.'

As hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in California along the Golden Gate Bridge and in Oakland, several other large protests have surfaced across the country.

"The worst tactics, the worst cause, the worst people," Guy Benson wrote in response on X.

In New York City, nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

Protesters were heard chanting "free, free Palestine" - "Palestine will never die" - "from Wall Street to Palestine… intifada" - "Israel bombs. USA pays. How many kids did you kill today?"

Many of the protesters were also carrying watermelon balloons, which are a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS BLOCK GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE TRAFFIC

Manhattan anti-Israel agitators

Anti-Israel agitators confront a small group of Israeli demonstrators during dueling events outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)  on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It is unclear where the protesters are traveling to, but Fox 5 NYC has reported that protesters are now flooding the Brooklyn Bridge. Burning flares are now being used by police on the Brooklyn Bridge as officers work to block the rest of the protesters from walking onto the bridge. 

Anti-Israel agitators disrupt traffic in Manhattan Video

Police have started to arrest several protesters, but officers tell Fox News it's still too early to report what the arrests were for or how many arrests there have been.

In Chicago, protesters blocked traffic to O'Hare Airport, causing delays that lasted for several hours after the protest was broken up by police. 

VIDEO SHOWS CHICAGO ACTIVISTS CHEER AFTER LEARNING IRAN LAUNCHED ATTACK ON ISRAEL: 'HANDS OFF IRAN!'

No American in their right mind marches for terrorism: Hugh Hewitt Video

Chicago Police told Fox News that 40 people in total were arrested and that charges are pending. 

"We need new laws that if you block American roads to protest you go to jail for at least six months with no bail or early release. That would end all of this in a hurry. (And look at these losers still wearing masks outdoors too. They are all mentally ill," Clay Travis wrote on X. 

Anti-Israel agitators gathered outside of Philadelphia's City Hall on Monday morning, drawing a noticeable police presence. However, no arrests were reported.

Protesters also flooded downtown Miami and downtown Tampa, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTER DERAILS DINNER AT UC BERKELEY LAW SCHOOL DEAN’S HOME, REFUSES TO LEAVE

    Palestinian protesters outnumbered those in support of Israel in New York City. The two groups clashed at times with at least one arrest as tensions in the Middle East continue to spill out into the streets around the world.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    A man holds up an Israeli flag as anti-Israel agitators confront a small group of Israeli demonstrators during dueling events outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)  on April 15, 2024 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Groups of protesters clash outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)  on April 15, 2024 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Police arrest a man during dueling protests in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stormed the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan Monday afternoon, snarling traffic. (WNYW)

    Several organizers called for "a national strike for Gaza on Tax Day, April 15." Disruptive protests were also reported in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia on Monday. (WNYW)

    Several anti-Israel agitators were arrested by Miami Police as they attempted to block the entrance to PortMiami, a move that was reportedly part of a multi-city protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. (WSVN)

    The protest is part of a coordinated effort across the country to block several economic hubs like airports and port terminals to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. (WNYW)

    City of Miami officers appeared in riot gear, on horseback and on motorcycles to prevent the protesters from advancing. Police officers were joined by state troopers and armored vehicles. (WSVN)

    Miami is just one of dozens of cities in the U.S. experiencing disruptions from anti-Israel agitators.  (WSVN)

    Anti-Israel agitators gathered outside of Philadelphia's City Hall on Monday morning, drawing a noticeable police presence. (Fox 29 Philadelphia)

    Anti-Israel agitators take over the Brooklyn Bridge. (WNYW)

    Traffic is halted on the Brooklyn Bridge due to disruptions from anti-Israel agitators. (WNYW)

    Police work to control anti-Israel protesters that stopped traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. (WNYW)

In Texas, a group of protesters demonstrated outside the Valero headquarters in San Antonio on Monday morning to express their opposition to Israeli military action in Gaza.

Traffic on both lanes of California's Golden Gate Bridge was shut down Monday, the California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital, as images emerged from the scene showing anti-Israel agitators holding banners with the messages "Stop the world for Gaza" and "End the siege on Gaza now!"

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS 'DEATH TO AMERICA' CHANTS IN MICHIGAN, REP. RASHIDA TLAIB AND GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER MUM

Anti-Israel agitators storm Brooklyn Bridge, blocking traffic Video

"While they do have the right to protest, the manner in which they are doing it is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous," CHP PIO Andrew Barclay told Fox News. 

"How long before Kamala Harris starts raising $$ to free the Golden Gate Bridge protesters?" Michele Tafoya commented on X. 

On Sunday, Sky News Australia reported that a global anti-Israel protest had been planned for Monday, but in an effort to cause maximum disruption, the activists refused to disclose protest locations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

ProtectPalestine.org also called on protesters to take action on Monday. 

"GLOBAL STRIKE TOMORROW. TAKE ACTION TO DEMAND A CEASEFIRE NOW. Whether it’s autonomous or one of the organized protests, make our voices heard. NO MORE WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL. EMERGENCY AID FOR GAZA NOW. PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW," the organization posted on social media. 