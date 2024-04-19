Fetterman calls on media to keep a spotlight on Israeli hostages held in Gaza, says Hamas should surrender

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., called on the media on Friday to keep a spotlight on Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in a video reminding Americans that Hamas could end "all of the death, destruction and misery" if it simply surrenders.

"All of these hostages, they’ve been up on our walls for over six months and that’s exactly where they’re gonna stay until everyone is brought back home. And I’ll never understand why we’re not talking about that more and why there is not more stories about that in the media," Fetterman said.

"We don’t even know exactly where they are, and if they are even OK. It’s very clear that we always make sure that we always talk this and demand that and make sure until every last one is accounted for and brought back home," he continued. "Anyone who wants peace, we have to do this and remember that if Hamas would just send everybody home and surrender, all of the death, destruction and misery in Gaza would end right now."

Fetterman posted the video on X with the caption, "With a somber Passover approaching, I remain committed to speaking about this travesty and acknowledge there can't be true lasting peace until the hostages are home. We must never forget Hamas owns this entire catastrophe and can end this. Send them all home and surrender."

Israel's war on Hamas began after militants from the pro-Palestinian terror group invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed more than 1,000 people. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, has said over 30,000 Palestinians have died in the months since.

A weeklong cease-fire last November saw Hamas release more than 100 hostages, and in recent weeks those survivors have detailed what they endured, including beatings, sexual assault and, in some cases, being held in underground cages. The hostages were denied food, water and adequate medical attention, according to some of those who are now home.

Many hostages remain in captivity, with Hamas refusing to allow international relief agencies to visit or attend to them.

Since Oct. 7, Fetterman has repeatedly irked his Democratic colleagues with his fervent support for Israel. Earlier this week, Fetterman said he would never "capitulate to the fringe" of his party. On Tuesday, he ripped anti-Israel agitators who blocked bridges or major roadways.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn’t righteous, it just makes you an a---hole," Fetterman wrote on X. "Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender."

