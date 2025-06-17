Fetterman calls out fellow Democrats for 'crazy' rhetoric, criticism of DC military parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted his own party's more progressive wing while responding to protesters who booed his name during the "No Kings Day" rally in Philadelphia.

"I'm not sure why Democrats would boo a fellow Democrat, but that's their prerogative," he told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

The swing state Democrat, who has broken with his party on a number of issues in the past, went on to criticize many of his fellow party members' ire towards last weekend's military parade organized to commemorate 250 years of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C.

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN SUPPORTS TRUMP'S MILITARY PARADES, CALLS ON AMERICANS TO CELEBRATE REGARDLESS OF POLITICS

"There was no goose-stepping, and… first of all, stop ever comparing anyone, anything, to the Nazis and those kinds of things. That's crazy," he said.

"And now remember, that's our soldiers. This is not an occupying force, and this is the 250th anniversary of the Army. I'm not sure why it's outrageous to have a parade to celebrate the Army…. That's not anything extreme. It's celebrating a quarter of a millennia of the American Army. I don't understand why that's controversial."

FETTERMAN DEFIES 'PUNITIVE' PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING WITH DEMOCRATIC PARTY DURING BIPARTISAN DISCUSSION

Fetterman also doubled down on his "unapologetic" support for Israel in its tussle with Iran, breaking with some on the left, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who introduced the "No War Against Iran Act" to block U.S. military action without congressional approval.

Fetterman, warning that Iran has "nuclear ambitions" and that the U.S. cannot allow the terrorism-sponsoring nation to acquire a bomb, plans to "vote that down."

"I am always going to stand with Israel through this," he said.

"Now, if I am an outlier and Democratic, I guess perhaps [I am]. I am unapologetically very pro-Israel…. [Iran has] Hamas and Hezbollah, so now let's hold them accountable for this."

Fetterman also broke ranks by saying he "absolutely" supports efforts to remove criminal illegal immigrants from communities in larger cities he represents.

"Absolutely target the criminals that are here illegally and deport them… No one should be here illegally if they have a criminal record or are engaging in criminal behavior," he said.

He added the caveat that otherwise law-abiding "hardworking migrants" should not be targeted.