Fetterman calls for bipartisan cooperation as he continues working across party lines on key issues

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined Lara Trump to discuss why he believes it is so important to have conversations with both sides of the political divide in a Saturday interview on "My View."

Lately, the Pennsylvania senator has broken ranks with his party over issues including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s confirmation, support for the Laken Riley Act for Border Security and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Now, it’s his position on the government shutdown that is drawing attention.

"Whether it’s Republican or Democrat, whatever is driving the shutdown, that’s always wrong," Fetterman said. "You may have a noble goal, but that is the wrong tactic."

He said his drive to bridge the deepening political divide to the "purple" state he represents.

"I’m not just representing Democrats," Fetterman said. "I’m representing 13 million Pennsylvanians."

He also emphasized the importance of working on legislation with his Republican colleagues. Following the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, he partnered with Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., on the Laken Riley Act.

"She reached out saying, hey, would you be willing to co-sponsor?"

"I’m very, very pro-immigration, always have been," he said. But he acknowledged that his party has "done a bad job" securing the border.

Fetterman and Britt also introduced the Stop the Scroll Act, which would require social media companies to include mental-health warning labels on their platforms.

Regarding strikes in Iran, Fetterman takes pride in supporting them.

"How can we allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon?" Fetterman thought. "That would transform the Middle East for the worst."

The strikes also were heralded as creating conditions for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fetterman praised it as a geopolitical success for President Donald Trump, one that he thinks his own party has been too hesitant to celebrate.

The Pennsylvania senator also discussed his January dinner with the president, describing a positive conversation where they found common ground.

"It’s not about bending the knee," he said.

Fetterman said labeling political opponents as "Nazis" or "fascists" only deepens division because it "implies that the people who vote for them must be the same too."

He warned that harsh rhetoric has worsened in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

"I refuse to believe the very worst things about the other side, because I just know that’s not true," Fetterman said.

"We are forgetting that we [Republicans and Democrats] need each other," he added.