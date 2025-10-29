Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Republicans dub Fetterman 'voice of reason' after he accuses his own party of 'playing chicken'

The Senate Democrat has become known for his willingness to buck his own party

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., earned praise from Republicans for calling out his own party as food stamp assistance is on the line amid an ongoing partial government shutdown.

"As a committed Democrat, I’m dismayed my party is playing chicken with the food security of 42M Americans. I reject a political gamble that exposes a vulnerable constituency to widespread deprivation and chaos," Fetterman declared in a Tuesday post on X.

A statement posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website warns that "the well has run dry" for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and "there will be no benefits issued November 01."

TRUMP ADMIN WARNS 42 MILLION AMERICANS COULD LOSE FOOD STAMPS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is seen in the U.S. Capitol during votes related to the government shutdown on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance," the statement asserts.

Fetterman has repeatedly voted to advance a stopgap funding measure to end the shutdown, but the votes have fallen short of the threshold required to move the measure forward in the Senate.

FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS OVER SHUTDOWN, VOWS TO PUT ‘COUNTRY OVER PARTY’

Some GOP lawmakers responded to Fetterman's post on X.

"Thank you @SenFettermanPA for being a voice of reason, compassion and putting Americans first," Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said in a post on Wednesday.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., wrote on Tuesday, "A rare voice of reason in the Democrat party. Sadly, Senators Kelly and Gallego are siding with party loyalty." 

DEMS PRESSED ON WHY THEY ARE USING WORKING FAMILIES AS ‘LEVERAGE’ AMID SHUTDOWN

"Well said @SenFettermanPA," Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., noted on Tuesday.

In a post on Wednesday, Fetterman stated, "Our workers are forced to get a loan just to get by. As a Democrat, this stalemate doesn’t feel like support for working families to me. End the shutdown or own the fallout."

