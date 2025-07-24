5 Tech terms to know for your mental health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ever feel like your devices are wearing you down?

Whether you're up until 3 a.m. watching videos or checking work messages on the weekend, it's easy to let technology blur the lines between downtime and overload. However, here's the catch: a growing connection exists between technology and mental health, affecting everything from focus to sleep.

We're breaking down five buzzworthy terms that explain how our digital habits are shaping the way we think, feel, and function. So, if you've ever wondered why your mind feels foggy or why you can't stop scrolling, this is a judgment-free zone, with smart insights and doable tips to help you reset.

Stay tuned for more in this series as we dive deeper into tech terms and other essential concepts, answering the top questions we get from readers like you.

1. Doomscrolling

The downward spiral in your feed

Doomscrolling occurs when you compulsively browse negative news, social media posts or disturbing content, often late at night or during vulnerable moments. At first, you might believe you are staying informed. However, as you continue, anxiety builds and the world quickly feels overwhelming.

As you scroll from one distressing update to the next, time slips away unnoticed. Soon, you notice your mood sinking, yet you keep looking for something positive that rarely appears. Therefore, if you find it difficult to stop-despite feeling worse-you are probably doomscrolling. You're probably doomscrolling when:

You open your phone to check one thing and resurface an hour later.

Every headline feels like a crisis.

You feel worse after scrolling than before.

Try this: Set a time limit on news apps or swap your nighttime scroll for a podcast or audiobook. The goal isn't to disconnect entirely, it's to stop spiraling.

How to set screen time limits:

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Screen Time > App Limits

On Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls > App timers

2. Blue Light

The glow that messes with your sleep

Blue light is a type of high-energy light emitted by screens (phones, tablets, laptops) that can trick your brain into thinking it's daytime. Too much exposure, especially at night, can disrupt melatonin production and throw off your sleep cycle. Where you'll find it:

Phones in bed.

Laptops at night.

TVs during a binge-watching session.

To minimize the effects: Use "Night Shift" or "Dark Mode" on your devices, avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bed, or try blue light-blocking glasses if you're stuck in front of a screen after sunset.

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift.

On Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Look for Night Light or Night Mode in Settings > Display

3. Screen Time

The hours you didn’t mean to spend on your phone

Screen time tracks how long you spend on your device each day. Most phones will even break it down by app, often to shocking effect.

Why it matters: High screen time has been linked to lower mood, disrupted sleep, and reduced focus. It can sneak up on you, especially with multitasking (e.g., TV + phone).

Good to know: Setting app limits, using focus modes, or even just checking your weekly screen time summary can help you get real about your digital habits, without judgment. It can also help you reduce screen time .

Turn on Focus Mode:

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Focus, then choose a preset Focus mode like "Do Not Disturb," "Work," or "Personal," or create a custom Focus.

On Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls > Focus Mode

4. Digital detox

The reset your brain didn't know it needed

A digital detox is when you intentionally unplug from tech, whether that's for a few hours, a weekend or a whole vacation. The point isn't punishment; it's about giving your brain space to rest and reset.

You don't have to go full "off the grid" to benefit:

Try phone-free meals.

Set "no screens" hours.

Take a social media break on weekends.

Even mini detoxes can reduce stress, improve focus and boost your mood. Think of it as mental floss.

5. Algorithmic bias

When tech reinforces stereotypes without meaning to

Algorithmic bias happens when the data powering algorithms reflects human biases, leading to skewed results in everything from job recommendations to facial recognition to social media feeds.

Why it matters for your mental health:

It can reinforce harmful stereotypes.

It can skew what you see online, especially around body image, beauty standards and politics.

It can limit your exposure to diverse perspectives.

Stay mindful: Be curious about why certain content shows up in your feed. Follow a range of voices, diversify your digital space and question the default settings.

Kurt's Key Takeaways

You don't need to throw your phone in a lake to reclaim your peace of mind. Just understanding how certain tech habits and systems affect your mental health is a great place to start. From blue light to doomscrolling to the hidden hand of algorithmic bias, each term is a reminder to use tech with more intention and care.

