Politics

Fetterman says he knows and loves Trump voters: 'I'm the only Democrat in my family'

'I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania,' Sen. John Fetterman said.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said that he knows and loves individuals who voted for President Donald Trump, noting that "they are not fascists" or "Nazis."

"I'm the only Democrat in my family. I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania," he noted during a NewsNation Town Hall while wearing a hoodie.

"I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler, and those things," Fetterman declared.

FETTERMAN REJECTS ‘NAZI,’ ‘FASCIST’ LABELS FOR OPPONENTS WHILE AFFIRMING PARTY LOYALTY

Sen. John Fetterman in a hoodie

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) walks to vote at the U.S. Capitol on October 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Such "extreme rhetoric" will make it "more likely" that there will be "extreme … outcomes and political violence," he suggested. 

Pointing to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Fetterman said, "let people grieve, give people the space. I'm not gonna use that terrible thing … to make my argument and try to put out my views. It's like, my God, you know, he's a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet."

FETTERMAN URGES DEMS TO STOP CALLING TRUMP ‘HITLER’ AND ‘AUTOCRAT’ AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION

Fetterman 'optimistic' about longevity of Trump-brokered Gaza peace deal Video

The senator also pointed to the near-assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania last year.

"We really gotta turn the temperature down," he said.

Trump has floated the prospect of potentially supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and Fetterman indicated he would strongly support such a move.

FETTERMAN MARKS RELEASE OF LAST LIVING HOSTAGES: ‘THE NIGHTMARE FINALLY ENDS’

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Sen. John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by FOX NEWS anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025 in Boston, Mass. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"I enthusiastically support this. President Trump could help end this war and bring peace to Ukraine. Ending two awful wars is what the Nobel Peace Prize was designed for," the senator noted in a post on X, which also included the Ukrainian and Israeli flag emojis. 

