Fetterman says he knows and loves Trump voters: 'I'm the only Democrat in my family'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said that he knows and loves individuals who voted for President Donald Trump, noting that "they are not fascists" or "Nazis."

"I'm the only Democrat in my family. I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania," he noted during a NewsNation Town Hall while wearing a hoodie.

"I would never compare anybody, anybody to Hitler, and those things," Fetterman declared.

FETTERMAN REJECTS ‘NAZI,’ ‘FASCIST’ LABELS FOR OPPONENTS WHILE AFFIRMING PARTY LOYALTY

Such "extreme rhetoric" will make it "more likely" that there will be "extreme … outcomes and political violence," he suggested.

Pointing to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Fetterman said, "let people grieve, give people the space. I'm not gonna use that terrible thing … to make my argument and try to put out my views. It's like, my God, you know, he's a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet."

FETTERMAN URGES DEMS TO STOP CALLING TRUMP ‘HITLER’ AND ‘AUTOCRAT’ AFTER KIRK ASSASSINATION

The senator also pointed to the near-assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania last year.

"We really gotta turn the temperature down," he said.

Trump has floated the prospect of potentially supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and Fetterman indicated he would strongly support such a move.

FETTERMAN MARKS RELEASE OF LAST LIVING HOSTAGES: ‘THE NIGHTMARE FINALLY ENDS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I enthusiastically support this. President Trump could help end this war and bring peace to Ukraine. Ending two awful wars is what the Nobel Peace Prize was designed for," the senator noted in a post on X, which also included the Ukrainian and Israeli flag emojis.