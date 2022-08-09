FBI Trump raid: National security state 'believes they are morally superior,' Victor Davis Hanson says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senior fellow at the Hoover Institute and author of "The Dying Citizen" Victor Davis Hanson joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Tuesday following the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's residence in Florida.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: We're afraid in the short-term, but in long-term they believe they're morally superior to America and therefore any means necessary or justifiable for their morally superior ends. Right now, we don't have the rule of law in Washington.

Whether you're targeted or exempt depends on your ideology. So in the past, when there was a dispute over the archives, the presidential papers, Barack Obama just said, I'm not going to turn them over--the freedom of information.

He spent $30 million resisting efforts to do that. George Bush had an executive order and said, you know what, I'm not going to do this. And that was adjudicated. And now we go after a president and go to his house with 30 agents in the past when a high official was called for a congressional subpoena.

Eric Holder just said, I'm not going, and I'm not turning over any of this "Fast and Furious." The idea that you would put him in shackles, or you confront him with his family and grab his phone is just ridiculous.

