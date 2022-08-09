Only totalitarian regimes suppress political opposition, says Florida attorney general after Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tore into the FBI and DOJ Tuesday on "Special Report" for its handling of the raid on Donald Trump's residence.

ASHLEY MOODY: Many of the people in south Florida fled totalitarian regimes from Cuba or Venezuela, and when you see a government that comes in and has targeted we know previously parents who were labeled domestic terrorists, when you have a government that just announced increasing their agents for the IRS by 87,000 agents to target American citizens. And now you have an unprecedented raid on your former president and potential political opponent and there's this idea that you could start going after criminally political opponents.

I mean that is the motto of any type of those regimes. Suppress political opposition. And I think what we needed today is we needed a president to come out and say, "I will assure the American public that we will not weaponize the DOJ. I will ensure that Attorney General Garland comes out and explains why this process was done, why it was necessary, why they couldn't do this investigation through subpoenas." I think that was important for the American people whose heads are spinning [over] the revelations we have seen in the last couple of years.

