FBI miscategorizing cases related to Jan 6 to bolster claims of domestic extremism crisis in US: Whistleblower

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan accused the FBI on Monday of "cooking the books," citing a new whistleblower who came forward alleging that the bureau has been deliberately manipulating the way case files are logged to create a "false and misleading" narrative about the prevalence of domestic violent extremism in the United States.

In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, revealed the contents of a letter he sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray in which he detailed evidence from an unnamed whistleblower. The mystery whistleblower accused the FBI of breaking its own procedures and miscategorizing case files to create an illusion of a new violent extremism crisis rapidly emerging across the U.S. – as suggested by President Biden in his public address earlier this month.

According to the whistleblower, most of these cases labeled as extremism by the FBI are isolated to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and are not representative of a national rise in domestic violent extremism.

FBI LABELED VETERAN-LED DISASTER ORGANIZATION A ‘TERROR’ GROUP OVER GOVERNMENT CRITICISM, WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS

"The manipulative case file practice creates false and misleading crime statistics," Jordan's letter reads. "Instead of hundreds of investigations stemming from a single black swan incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI and DOJ officials point to significant increases in domestic terrorism around the United States…"

According to the letter, the whistleblower was also told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement while the bureau focused their efforts on tackling the new caseload of domestic extremism-related incidents.

REP JIM JORDAN: THESE ARE NOT VIOLENT DOMESTIC EXTREMISTS

"The way I view it, they are juicing the numbers and cooking the books," Jordan told Carlson Monday night. "They are so focussed on this they are willing to pull agency from child trafficking cases to foster this narrative that Joe Biden in front of Independence Hall with the red background, clenched fist talking about half of the country being extremists…"

Previous whistleblowers revealed that they were being pressured to inappropriately label cases as domestic violence extremism to bolster claims of a nationwide crisis, Jordan said. Now, according to the lawmaker, "This whistleblower said they are cooking the books making the numbers seem like there are cases all over the country when in fact, they are all related to Jan. 6."

Jordan said the whistleblower was suspended from his job Monday in what the congressman called a retaliatory firing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s why this election in 50 days is so darn important. The way you send a message is [to] put Republicans in charge and what we have to do is get tough," Jordan said. "We have to be committed to getting the truth to the American people and to any and every remedy we can come up with. Nothing should be off the table when it comes to reining in a political Justice Department."

When reached for comment by Tucker Carlson's show, the FBI said, "The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving and deadly."

