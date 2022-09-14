Rep Jim Jordan: These are not violent domestic extremists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made the case that the FBI is too harsh in its investigation of some conservatives being labeled as extremists on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JIM JORDAN: I guess you get investigated now by this FBI if you display the flag, you own a gun and you voted for Trump. Somehow, you're now in that category that Joe Biden said is extremist or fascist. And they're going to investigate.

But they investigated him a second time. It says, "No, no, nothing, nothing here." But this is what's happening at the FBI: They're being pressured to label and categorize every single case. We've had now over 14 whistleblowers come to us label every single case a domestic violent extremism case when they're not.

