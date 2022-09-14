Expand / Collapse search
Rep Jim Jordan: These are not violent domestic extremists

Jim Jordan: FBI labels those who display the flag, own a gun and voted for Trump extremists Video

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks on what he learned from FBI whistleblowers on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made the case that the FBI is too harsh in its investigation of some conservatives being labeled as extremists on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JIM JORDAN: I guess you get investigated now by this FBI if you display the flag, you own a gun and you voted for Trump. Somehow, you're now in that category that Joe Biden said is extremist or fascist. And they're going to investigate. 

CHRIS HAYES WARNS ‘MAGA AUTHORITARIAN LACKEYS’ WILL WEAPONIZE THE DOJ FOR ‘TRUMP’S PERSONAL USE AND POWER'

But they investigated him a second time. It says, "No, no, nothing, nothing here." But this is what's happening at the FBI: They're being pressured to label and categorize every single case. We've had now over 14 whistleblowers come to us label every single case a domestic violent extremism case when they're not.

