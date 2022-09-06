Expand / Collapse search
Jim Jordan rips Biden for attacking Republicans as 'extremists': He has 'nothing else to talk about'

Biden slams MAGA Republicans after warning of Trump supporters' fascism

Fox News Staff
Rep. Jordan: Biden is name-calling because he has nothing else to talk about

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan discusses President Biden's record since taking office.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sounded off on President Biden for repeatedly attacking Republicans while failing to address the ongoing crises in America that resulted from his policies. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Jordan pointed to the record inflation, high gas prices and surging crime rates, saying Biden has to call names because he has nothing good to talk about.

MEDIA CRITICS NOT BUYING ‘STARTLING’ BIDEN WHITE HOUSE EFFORTS TO BLAME TRUMP FOR COVID SCHOOL WOES

REP. JIM JORDAN: You got to call your opposition names when you got nothing else to point to. We went from safe streets to record crime. We went from a secure border to no border. We went from $2 gas to $5 gas, and we went from stable prices to record inflation. So call me extreme if I want actually stable prices, affordable energy. If I want to actually have a secure border, call us extreme. I guess that's what you're going to do when you got nothing else to talk about. But think about this, in the past four weeks, Joe Biden has raided the home of a former president, taken the phone of a sitting member of Congress, called one half of the country fascist and extremist, said to those same people, 'Oh, by the way, we're going to make you pay the student loan debt off of someone else.' And finally, he signed a bill to unleash 87,000 IRS agents to come harass you, the American taxpayer. Such a deal. So I guess he's going to call us names after doing those kind of extreme things. He can do that, but I don't think it sells.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

