Fauci blasts North Carolina congressman calling for criminal 'consequences': 'Where does he come off?'

Dr. Anthony Fauci fired back Friday on Fox News at a freshman congressman's call for a potential criminal investigation against him if the GOP retakes the House of Representatives in 2024.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on Tuesday called Fauci a "punk" and accused him of using his newfound prominence to further his career.

"I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that although we have different ideas on how to accomplish it, we are all trying to work for the betterment of the American people … right now that is not the case with Anthony Fauci," Cawthorn alleged, ripping the National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease director for combative testimony before Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Cawthorn went on to accuse Fauci of being a "pawn" of the Chinese Communist Party and promised that if Republicans regain the Speaker's gavel, he will "make sure consequences are doled out."

"We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law," he said.

Fauci told "Your World" Friday he stands by his actions both as NIAID director when it comes to funding research overseas, as well as his role as chief White House medical adviser during the pandemic for both Presidents Trump and Biden. H said he regrets the scientific debate about pandemic mitigation has become "confrontative."

He dismissed Cawthorn's threat and accusations as another example of regrettable "contentiousness."

"When a congressman makes a statement … that if they take over the House in 2022 that I should be criminally investigated – on what basis is he making that comment?" Fauci asked.

"You've got to get realistic about that: Yes, we had somewhat of a confrontation with Senator Paul because of the inflammatory statements that he made about lying – but where do you come off talking about criminal things and conspiring with [the CCP]?"

Fauci went on to add that he would like to continue focusing on his job as a scientist and government health official, remarking that his role is to be honest, no matter the external politics.

"I think there's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump Administration, which at times was contrary to President Trump. That annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me – I wasn't doing anything personal," he said.

"I was just trying to speak the truth about what was really going on with the outbreak. It was nothing at all against President Trump. In fact, if you look at the record, I have never said anything derogatory against the president. I was only talking about correcting misstatements about the science."

He remarked that he is sorry if he "annoyed" any "Trump loyalists" but maintained he was offering truthful, scientific advice and wasn't concerned with how it would go over with that particular audience.

"I never have a regret about telling the truth, or about doing my job," Fauci said.