Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff says pandemic had 'nightmarish' impact on women in workforce

Nearly 2 million women have left the workforce since February 2020, as they juggle the demands of child care with the expectations of returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff told "America’s Newsroom," Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic had a "nightmarish" impact on women in the workforce and explained how women can find success in a post-pandemic world in her new book "Fearless."



"I think that the pandemic has given us time to reflect," Minkoff told co-host Dana Perino. "I think I have hope that all of these women will say, ‘you know what, I'm going to start my own company. I'm going to become an entrepreneur.’"

Minkoff went on to say she hopes to see an "entrepreneurial boom" and mentioned with the help of her nonprofit "The Female Founder Collective" the program will help educate women to get their business started.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn, but you'll never know unless you try," Minkoff told Perino. "If you have a passion and a desire to succeed, and a lot of grit, I say take the risk."

The fashion industry, among other businesses, faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, as Minkoff said it’s difficult for her team to work remotely.

"I have an incredible design team and they cannot design handbags over Zoom," Minkoff remarked. "It just doesn't work."

The famous fashion designer predicts there will be a "slow return" to the office, but said she enjoys working with her team in person.

Minkoff added the must-have fashion item this year is "kitten heels."



"It's the return of the heel, just a little one," she concluded. "You got to ease on into walking around outside in heels after we've been in flats."