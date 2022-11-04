Far-left host Tiffany Cross out at MSNBC over 'bad judgment' on and off the air

MSNBC has cut ties with controversial, far-left weekend host Tiffany Cross after NBC Universal executives grew tired of her "bad judgment."

Cross, who hosted the weekend program "Cross Connection," will be replaced by rotating guest anchors until a replacement is named, a source close to the situation told Fox News Digital.

MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years and severed ties with her immediately. The move is being billed internally as a programming decision and her staff will remain with the network and produce whatever lands the "Cross Connection" time slot.

"Repeated bad behavior on and off-air. Bad judgment," a second source close to the situation told Fox News Digital when asked about MSNBC’s decision not to keep Cross.

'CIVIL WAR IS HERE’ THANKS TO ‘MAGA MOB’: MSNBC’S TIFFANY CROSS

Cross’ team was informed on Friday. The move only affects the namesake host and not her staff.

Some reports speculated Cross' appearance last week on Comedy Central, where she said Florida should be "castrated" from the rest of the country, may have played a role in her ouster.

MSNBC declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

FOX NEWS CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC VIEWERSHIP COMBINED TO FINISH OCTOBER AS NO. 1 CABLE NETWORK

Cross was previously a fill-in host for Joy Reid's weekend show "AM Joy" and got her own Saturday program in 2020. There, she was known for her vitriolic statements about conservatives, remarking that there is already a "civil war" happening in the U.S., urged liberals to "pick up a weapon" in the fight for democracy, and called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas "Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can."

She also warned about "White replacement" on the show and blasted Republican members of Congress as "White supremacists." Cross recently drew ridicule when she weighed in on the Tua Tagovailoa concussion incident by wrongly calling the Miami Dolphins quarterback Black and his head coach White; Tagovailoa is Samoan, and his coach is mixed-race. Cross had suggested Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in a September game, had been put at risk by his coach due to racism.

Cross’ divisive rhetoric is thought to have irked NBCUniversal honchos.

Shortly after the news of her exit became public, Cross began retweeting supportive messages from her fans. Many of the messages she shared were critical of MSNBC.

In August, Cross went against a liberal media talking point that the economy was doing better by declaring that it "ain't doing better for us," namely minority communities.

"A part of the challenges I have in the mainstream media, and you hear things like, ‘Oh, the economy is doing better.’ And for many of us, the economy is not the stock market. It ain’t doing better for us," she said.

MSNBC’S TIFFANY CROSS SLAMS ‘MAINSTREAM MEDIA’ OPTIMISM ON ECONOMY, 'AIN'T DOING BETTER FOR' MINORITIES

Cross then claimed that the minority community is not included in these conversations about the economy. "And so when you have these conversations, it sometimes feels like such a disconnect between us and the community, we feel left out of the conversation," she said.

Cross urged fellow progressives in January to "pick up a weapon and get involved" in the "war" for the survival of the country.

"It is indeed a war. And I have to say, they have won some battles… but we have to keep our eye on the war. And everybody needs to pick up a weapon and get involved because this is for the safety and lasting of the country," she said.

Cross appeared to be speaking metaphorically, but the language was still striking. She also blasted Republicans who celebrated the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who a jury ruled acted in self-defense.

"I find these people disgusting," she said last year.

Cross also has referred to Justice Thomas as "Tom," an apparent "Uncle Tom" reference used to disparage Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites.

Other times, Cross allowed controversial rhetoric to be spewed by guests on her program.

In July, guest panelists told Cross that the Democrat Party’s "greatest crime" has been "working with" the Republican Party, which has turned the American dream into the "American nightmare." Another declared Florida to be the "MAGA Republican capital of the Confederacy."

Cross wrote the book, "Say It Louder: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy," which was published in July 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' David Rutz and Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report. This article has been updated with further reporting.