'Civil war is here’ thanks to ‘MAGA mob’: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross

During MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross expressed her fear that "the civil war is here" because of alleged pro-Trump extremist’s evolving distrust for the U.S. government prompted by the FBI raid on the former president's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.

Cross made the incendiary remarks in her opening monologue, which painted a sweeping picture of the supposed growing threat of GOP authoritarianism under Donald Trump, whom she referred to as "Mango Mussolini" and "Velveeta Voldemort" throughout.

The host began by trashing Trump’s anger at the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and argued that the warrant was justified because of accusations that the former president illegally retained classified documents after leaving office.

"Well 45 have 99 problems and the truth is definitely one," quipped Cross, referencing a Jay-Z song lyric. Continuing, she said, "Mango Mussolini claims that he had a ‘standing order to declassify documents that were removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence.'"

"But 18 former top Trump aides, including two former chiefs of staff, tell CNN that’s complete fiction, ‘complete fiction,’ and plain old’ ‘BS,’" she stated, accusing Trump of making it up.

She continued, slamming the former president while working in another creative nickname for him. "Now that’s not great news for the Velveeta Voldemort, whose former lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims he took the sensitive documents, some of them top secret to keep in mind, to keep them safe in Mar-a-Lago’s basement that lacks a proper lock," she mentioned, talking as if Trump was conspiring with his associates to keep secrets.

"Now personally I think the National Archives makes more sense, but that’s just me and millions of other rational Americans," Cross remarked, dinging Trump again.

The host also reported that "there’s a very real possibility that a former President of the United States could actually be indicted for violating the Espionage Act or other federal statutes and the MAGA mob is losing its ever-loving collective mind."

That’s where Cross’s talk of a second civil started, with a description of revenge threats from Trump’s supporters. She added, "In the last two weeks threats against the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have surged and even some GOP senators are getting in on the act, depicting number crunchers at the IRS as thought they’ll be bursting through doors like the Kool-Aid man for tax infractions."

Here Cross was referencing conservatives’ concerns that the IRS is adding 87,000 new agents in the next ten years.

"The spike of violent rhetoric on MAGA message boards is reminiscent of what occurred before the deadly January 6 insurrection. We all remember that," she said, before making her stunning pronouncement.

"It’s not like the civil war is coming, it feels like the civil war is here," Cross declared.

The host made a similar claim earlier this week when she guest hosted for MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." "People keep saying a civil war is coming, I would say a civil war is here," she stated during the broadcast.

