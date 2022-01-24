MSNBC's Tiffany Cross urges liberals to 'pick up a weapon and get involved' in 'war' for democracy

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross urged fellow progressives to "pick up a weapon and get involved" in the "war" for the survival of the country on Saturday.

Cross was discussing alleged Trump election interference with Democrat state representative Jasmine Crockett, who is running for Congress in Texas, during Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" when the duo speculated about how to fend off Republicans who could object to future results.

"How do we as a country protect this democracy when these folks don't like the outcome of the next election, and Jasmine, you know, you're running for Congress in Texas where this is a problem, where they have partisan poll watchers, an open-carry state. It's a very fragile situation that we're in right now," Cross said. "What's your message to the people that you're running to represent? And what's your message to our viewers today?"

Crockett responded that "the role that Black women play in democracy" isn’t talked about enough by the media, but she will fight for them in the ongoing "war" against people who oppose liberal viewpoints.

"So there's a bigger story that I think is brewing, and that is that Black women have consistently fought for our democracy on every single level," Crockett said. "And I think that Black women will continue to fight for our democracy. And that's exactly what I plan to do. I don't plan to give up. I know that I wouldn't be here but for those that fought before me, so I'm going to continue this fight. We can't let up. If we say we've been defeated, then they have won. This is a war. This isn't a battle, and we absolutely will win this war."

MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" namesake host agreed that it’s a "war," and took the analogy a step further.

"It is indeed a war. And I have to say, they have won some battles, Jasmine, but we have to keep our eye on the war. And everybody needs to pick up a weapon and get involved because this is for the safety and lasting of the country," Cross said.

She appeared to be speaking metaphorically, but the language was still striking given the ongoing media conversation about charged rhetoric in politics and the press.

Cross, who has emerged as one of MSNBC’s most liberal voices, also recently blasted Republican members of Congress as "White supremacists."