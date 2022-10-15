MSNBC’s Cross refers to Clarence Thomas as ‘Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can" in a segment slamming him and his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, on the anniversary of the Justice’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The insult was a reference to an allegation that Anita Hill – the woman who accused Thomas of sexually harassing her while she worked for him – had made against him while he was being confirmed by the Senate to join the high court 31 years ago.

Hill had claimed that while she worked as legal adviser for Thomas, who was assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights at the time, Thomas had asked her "Who has put pubic hair on my Coke?"

The allegation was just one of several that Hill made against Thomas that were brought up during his infamous Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991. Thomas denied all the allegations and was ultimately confirmed to the court.

Cross commemorated the anniversary of his confirmation by constructing the new nickname for Thomas out of the allegation during her Saturday show.

Launching into a segment criticizing the conservative justice and his wife, Ginni, Cross said, "Clarence Thomas, on this very day in 1991, Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and even though we collectively knew how bad it was then, we didn’t know just how problematic Tom would be until now."

Cross continued with a scathing account of Thomas’ legal career. She said, "Now the man who succeeded Thurgood Marshall ­– becoming the second Black justice, and yet not representing the interests of black men at all – will certainly end up with an equally consequential legacy."

She mentioned how he benefited from affirmative action early in his career and trashed him for his opposition to abortion. She said, "For example, after benefiting from affirmative action, he was one of the 12 Black students entering Yale Law School in 1971, Justice Clayton Bigsby later firmly opposed it."

Cross labeling Thomas "Justice Clayton Bigsby" was a reference to a "Black White supremacist" character created by comedian Dave Chappelle for his sketch comedy show, "Chappelle's Show."

Including yet another derogatory nickname for Thomas, she added, "And of course, there is Commander Waterford’s staunch stance against abortion rights." That being a reference to a character in "The Handmaid's Tale" who is part of an authoritarian theocratic government.

Cross then smeared the Justice's wife as well, saying, "There are many, many problems with Thomas, but the biggest? His insurrectionist-sympathizing, Jordan Peel ‘Get Out’-inspired wife."

Ginni Thomas, who the left have accused of conspiring with Trump supporters to overthrow the 2020 election, was questioned by the January 6th Committee in September. Cross referenced this while slamming her, saying, "Sadly we won’t get to see the Real Housewives of Insurrection’s testimony before the January 6th committee, because they reportedly reached an agreement with her to not videotape."