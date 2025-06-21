Far left, anti-Israel voices decry Trump Iran strike, dismiss idea he's 'antiwar president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left and anti-Israel voices were among those who condemned President Donald Trump ’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday.

"This is a war crime," Mehdi Hasan, editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo, posted on X Saturday. "And a violation of the UN Charter and the NPT. The ‘antiwar president’. What a disgrace."

Trump said Saturday that the United States completed a "very successful" strike against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, saying that Iran’s nuclear enrichment installations have been "obliterated."

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump added. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."

But the far-left is pushing back, with some, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling the strikes grounds for impeachment.

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday on X. "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Tommy Vietor, co-host of Pod Save America and a former official under President Barack Obama , said that Trump has brought the U.S. into war.

"Obama’s Iran nuclear deal was working until Trump pulled out of it," Vietor said.

"His own staff warned him not to because the alternative was war," Vietor added. "Well, now we’re at war with Iran because Trump is weak, stupid and hated Obama more than he cared about preventing Iran from getting a nuke."

"Media critic" Sana Saeed called the strikes an act of war.

"Lots of speculation about the U.S. strikes as performative, about Iran getting tipped off (as tho any country wouldn’t preemptively protect its targeted assets)," Saeed said.

"Don’t fall into it. The U.S. government authorized strikes on a sovereign nation at the behest of a foreign country currently waging war against that nation (and others)," she added. "The U.S., with these strikes, has entered the war on Iran. That’s what we know and what needs to frame our understanding. Were U.S. 'military goals' accomplished? Probably not - because actually destroying the nuclear sites & assets kills the (unjustified) pretext for a greater war on Iran and ‘regime change’".

MSNBC's Chris Hayes said, "Just to be crystal clear: bombing Iran is completely illegal," while former ThinkProgress editor Judd Legum simply stated, "America has entered another unnecessary war in the Middle East."

Krystal Ball, a former MSNBC host and fervent Israel critic, wrote, "Trump did not get ‘dragged’ into war. He wasn’t caught off guard by the Israeli bombing. He greenlit a regime change operation after pledging repeatedly to bomb Iran on the campaign trail. Every one of these supposed anti-war MAGA officials are absolute frauds."

In another post on Bluesky, the far-left "Mueller, She Wrote" account said, "We’ve bombed Iran. And dismantled our joint terrorism task force. And sent a third of the FBI to help ICE. And gutted the National Security Council. And a drunk guy is in charge at the Pentagon. And our intelligence allies probably won’t share intel with us. Because people couldn’t vote for a woman."

Trita Parsi, founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council, said Saturday on MSNBC that "I think the most important thing to understand in this situation that Donald Trump most likely ensured that Iran will be a nuclear weapon state five to 10 years from now, particularly if there is regime change. Nothing motivates a country more to actually go for a nuclear deterrence than having been bombed."

Trump's posture toward Iran has divided segments of his own base, too, with some on the right saying an "America First" policy would not get the country embroiled in a Middle East conflict.

"Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on X. "There would not be bombs falling on the people of Israel if Netanyahu had not dropped bombs on the people of Iran first. Israel is a nuclear armed nation. This is not our fight. Peace is the answer."