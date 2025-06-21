Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Trump receives mixed support from Congress for Iran strikes as war powers debate rages

Congressional briefing scheduled as bipartisan legislation emerges to limit US military involvement in Middle East conflict

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites Video

BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier reports on the announcement from the Trump administration.

Most Republicans are willing to give great deference to President Donald Trump to strike Iran without Congressional authorization to hit sovereign territory inside another country.

There are some concerns the President’s aggressive action could peel off some pro-MAGA supporters simply because Trump campaigned against getting involved in overseas conflicts.

There are also divisions among Democrats. Pro-Israel Democrats have been calling for the U.S. to strike Iran because of the threat it poses to Israel.

TRUMP DECLARES ‘VERY SUCCESSFUL ATTACK’ ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM AS US FORCES STRIKE 3 KEY SITES

President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei with an Iranian flag in background

White House sees "substantial chance" for renewed negotiations (Fox News)

Regardless, lawmakers from both sides are concerned about retaliation from Iran and its proxie and even possible strikes in the U.S. from sleeper cells.

Members of Congress will want to understand what risks lie ahead for the U.S. as it infuses itself in this conflict and what battle plans lie ahead.

Expect a Senate-wide briefing on Iran to come Tuesday.

ISRAEL SAYS IT KILLED IRANIAN COMMANDER WHO HELPED FUND, ARM HAMAS

Hakeem Jeffries and Mike Johnson

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, left, and Speaker Mike Johnson (Getty/AP)

Now the question is what else the U.S. may need to do.

Will Congress feel it needs to authorize further action against Iran under the "war powers" provision in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution? 

U.S. strikes three sites in Iran

U.S. strikes three sites in Iran (Fox News)

Representatives Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have a resolution to ban the U.S. from getting involved in Iran.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., will force a vote Thursday or Friday in the Senate on whether the U.S. should be involved overseas at all.

