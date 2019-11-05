Family member of Mexican cartel murder victims speaks out on 'unfathomable' massacre

The aunt of one of the victims of a Mexican cartel murder spoke out Tuesday about her family member's death, the "lawless" situation in the country and President Trump's response.

Trish Cloes, aunt of victim Dawna Ray Langford, told "The Story" some of the American citizens who survived the attack are still hospitalized but are getting better.

"It's unfathomable, it's unspeakable, it's gutwrenching," she said. "It's an attack on American citizens and you don't know ... the families would love to believe that they weren't targeted because the family had never had the drug cartels, for over 100 years, ever challenged them."

Cloes said the oldest surviving boy walked more than a dozen miles to get help after the attack. That boy's mother was Cloes' niece and she said that he is of good faith and both strong and courageous.

Asked by host Martha MacCallum why the cartels would have shot at her family's vehicle in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico about 100 miles south of the U.S. border, Cloes said there could be several reasons.

"They're not being stopped," she said of the violent drug cartels. "They have no conscience."

"They're going to do what they want to do regardless. There are no consequences for it ... It's a lawless element that has gone untouched in Mexico."

However, she credited Trump for also speaking out on the violent murders and promising possible future actions.

"We need to get involved, and I really appreciate so many that have been involved, especially our president. We want to thank him for doing that."

MacCallum noted Cloes joined "The Story" from Rome, where she was abroad when the violent attack occurred. Cloes said she found out about the murders through a group messenger and is hoping to return home soon.

Among those killed were Rhonita Maria Miller, 30, and her four children Howard, 12, Krystal 10, and 8-month-old babies Titus and Tiana. Miller's burned-out bullet-ridden SUV was reportedly found outside the town of Bavispe. Also killed were Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 31, Langford, 43, and two of her children Trevor and Rogan, ages 11 and 2.