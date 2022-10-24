Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Family's business left shut down after truck is stolen during Walt Disney World trip: 'Dead in the water'

The nation's crime wave has reached major tourist destinations like Walt Disney World

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Car theft ruins family's vacation to Disney World Video

Car theft ruins family's vacation to Disney World

Ryan and Cassidy McClendon asked the public to call the Central Florida Crimeline with tips that may help locate their stolen truck.

A Georgia family whose truck was stolen during an annual trip to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. told Fox News their business has been left shut down as the whereabouts of their vehicle remains unknown.

"It really kind of shut us down pretty good – it was our business truck in more ways than one, so we are kind of dead in the water," Ryan McClendon said Monday on "America Reports."

Ryan and Cassidy McClendon said they had just arrived at a hotel near the parks last week and that the theft of their 2007 Ford F250 occurred within 30 minutes of their arrival in Orange County.

"We actually we drove up and we had our truck and trailer. We unhooked the truck and the first night it was actually stolen from the parking lot, no more than probably half an hour from us being back into the room," Ryan said.

Travelers are greeted by a Florida Welcome Sign display at the I-75 Welcome Center complex in Jennings, Fla.

Travelers are greeted by a Florida Welcome Sign display at the I-75 Welcome Center complex in Jennings, Fla. (Charlie Creitz/Fox News)

The couple's oldest child, 9, was aware of the theft and became upset over it, especially after it curtailed their planned activities the following day at the parks.

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, tourists walk at Epcot in Orlando, Fla. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, tourists walk at Epcot in Orlando, Fla. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Line-up of police cars

Line-up of police cars (frankysze via Getty Images)

However, the McClendons insisted that despite the truck theft, their trip to Walt Disney World was a good one because their child still enjoyed her birthday.

"She's like, this is a great birthday. But, you know, it was out of our control. We couldn't really do anything about it. So we just tried to keep her as happy as possible," Ryan said.

Cassidy later added that the work tools and personal technology devices stolen with the truck would normally be secured or taken out on vacation trip. However, that slipped their mind, she said, amid the initial rush of checking into the hotel.

"We made it up to the hotel as fast as we could, and then we kind of fell asleep," she said. "So we didn't get to get … the iPads out and everything, which we're usually really good about it. But was locked up and in an area where it could be seen so well."

Cassidy McClendon added that the 2007 Ford F250 was parked under a light in a conspicuous area. The Orlando Police Department is currently investigating.

