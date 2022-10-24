Family's business left shut down after truck is stolen during Walt Disney World trip: 'Dead in the water'

A Georgia family whose truck was stolen during an annual trip to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. told Fox News their business has been left shut down as the whereabouts of their vehicle remains unknown.

"It really kind of shut us down pretty good – it was our business truck in more ways than one, so we are kind of dead in the water," Ryan McClendon said Monday on "America Reports."

Ryan and Cassidy McClendon said they had just arrived at a hotel near the parks last week and that the theft of their 2007 Ford F250 occurred within 30 minutes of their arrival in Orange County.

"We actually we drove up and we had our truck and trailer. We unhooked the truck and the first night it was actually stolen from the parking lot, no more than probably half an hour from us being back into the room," Ryan said.

The couple's oldest child, 9, was aware of the theft and became upset over it, especially after it curtailed their planned activities the following day at the parks.

However, the McClendons insisted that despite the truck theft, their trip to Walt Disney World was a good one because their child still enjoyed her birthday.

"She's like, this is a great birthday. But, you know, it was out of our control. We couldn't really do anything about it. So we just tried to keep her as happy as possible," Ryan said.

Cassidy later added that the work tools and personal technology devices stolen with the truck would normally be secured or taken out on vacation trip. However, that slipped their mind, she said, amid the initial rush of checking into the hotel.

"We made it up to the hotel as fast as we could, and then we kind of fell asleep," she said. "So we didn't get to get … the iPads out and everything, which we're usually really good about it. But was locked up and in an area where it could be seen so well."

Cassidy McClendon added that the 2007 Ford F250 was parked under a light in a conspicuous area. The Orlando Police Department is currently investigating.