‘Faith under attack,’ students say at TPUSA event amid string of church shootings

Utah students are standing firm in their faith, even as they voice concerns that it is under attack in America.

Fox News Digital spoke with attendees at the Turning Point USA event at Utah State University last week about whether they feel faith is under fire and how TPUSA encourages them to boldly stand up for their values.

"It's incredibly sad what people, the extreme people, go to just based off religion and really this world is a fight between good and evil, between God and the devil," said Sam, citing the horrific shooting that took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan on Sunday.

Other recent church shootings include one in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Annunciation Catholic Church & School in August that left three dead. Another at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., left two women dead.

"I think faith is very much under attack," Jaycee said. "A lot of people are attacking Christians for the things they believe in and there's been a lot of shootings and things happening to people of faith."

Utah State student Jax also cited the church shooting and said, "I definitely think [faith is] under attack right now."

Jacob, also a student, thinks religion is under attack, and believes Charlie Kirk was targeted for being outspoken about his faith.

"I absolutely do. That was the motive behind the killing of Charlie Kirk. And there's been, a few days ago, that Mormon church was shot up. And then you hear stories about the transgender shooter who shot up the Catholic school and stuff like that. It definitely is under attack," he told Fox News Digital.

"I'd definitely say the wicked, or getting wicked-er, just happens throughout time," said Nick, another student. "But I'd say in Utah it's a pretty safe place for the most part. And I feel like God has it under control."

Although Gavin feels like faith is being targeted, he described witnessing a "revival."

"I do feel like it's being attacked right now, but I feel like there is more of a revival than ever because of the events that have happened. More people are coming back to church, buying Bibles, praying. It's something that we need to take into account, but we also need to focus on how much it's been attacked as well," he said.

Student Tyler shared an encouraging message that he rather believes faith is growing in the U.S.

"We're growing stronger as a community and a lot more of the community is turning to God, which is awesome to see," he said.

The students shared how TPUSA is providing encouragement in being bold in their values.

"Yeah," shared Jax. "I usually wouldn't come out to these things, but I just feel like, if they can do it, so can I."

Madison shared she felt nervous after the murder of Charlie Kirk, but also emboldened.

"I was very nervous, but I mean, it also made me change my mind and think, you know, I can't just be scared. So here I am," she said.

"I've definitely been standing up for what I believe in, especially when it comes to my faith. I've been trying to do my best to spread the gospel, spreading what I believe in politically, religiously, and I believe that more people are going to be doing that as well," Gavin said.

Sam said, "I think a great example of that was the Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona. I don't think I've ever seen or even heard about such a massively broadcasted event that was so focused on faith. It was amazing to speak to a speaker that talked about their Savior, Jesus Christ, and how that influences their life and it's just awesome to see that."