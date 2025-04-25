Ex-Yankees coach runs farm that vows to 'make meat great again'

Long before the Trump administration launched its mission to "Make America Healthy Again," former New York Yankees strength and conditioning coach Dana Cavalea and his wife Lauren were on a mission to produce cleaner, more nutritious foods with their farm, Freedom Farms.

Thanks to the MAHA movement, the couple reports, business is booming for their upstate New York-based farm, which specializes in grass-fed, prime beef with no added hormones.

"You know, every week we have people reaching out, ‘Hey, how could we buy off the farm?’" Dana Cavalea told "America Reports" this week. "Parents reach out and they're looking to get back to knowing where their food is coming from, and especially knowing that it's American-bred and American-made."

Cavalea said he and his wife saw changes in their own health when they began changing their diet.

"We started eating off the land and everything started to change," he told co-anchor John Roberts. "The skin started to clean up, the energy started to get better."

The couple’s business success comes as the MAHA movement, spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., targets processed foods to confront chronic disease.

Cavalea, a first-generation farmer, credited his time as the New York Yankees' strength and conditioning director for inspiring him to research his own food’s nutrition.

"My job with the team was to source some great food and great nutrition for the players," he explained. "And I realized if I knew what I knew now, I would have done things totally different."

The Freedom Farms website touts shipping "100% farm fresh meats" nationwide and promises to "make meat great again," a specialty Cavalea attributes to friends’ requests.

While he noted that eating farm-raised meats tends to translate to paying more for food, he stressed that every consumer has their own choice to make.

"Do I want quality or do I want mass production?" Cavalea asked.

The former conditioning director described his customers’ diseases and other conditions that prompt them to "source better" food.

"We've had folks dealing with autoimmune diseases, cancer, all sorts of health issues, kids with behavioral issues," he recalled.

The White House reports that the United States experienced an 88% increase in cancer from 1990-2021, the largest percentage increase of any country evaluated.

Approximately 30 million American children in 2022 had at least one health condition, such as allergies, asthma or an autoimmune disease, the administration added.

That same year, Dana and Lauren launched their meat business.

They first encountered their property while on vacation in 2020, when its elderly owner gave them an extensive walking tour to "pass the torch," Dana Cavalea told the New York Post.

The couple’s sprawling 180-acre property boasts chickens, pigs and 180 heads of cattle, Lauren Cavalea previously told Fox News Digital.