Ex-Ukraine prosecutor's new claims should be top story of 'every news outlet in America,' says GOP lawmaker

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why former Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin should testify to Congress. The House Judiciary Committee member said Shokin's new claims confirm "what many of us are already thinking" about President Biden and his son Hunter's involvement in his firing.

FORMER UKRAINE PROSECUTOR MAKES EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS AGAINST JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN IN NEW INTERVIEW

MIKE JOHNSON: This should be the headline in every news outlet in America. Just think of it, the simplicity of it. Here's the summary: the president bribed or pressured a foreign leader to fire that country's top prosecutor because the prosecutor was investigating his son and he used $1,000,000,000 of U.S. taxpayer money to have that bidding done and then he bragged about it on video. I can't understand why every news outlet is not covering this as the first story this morning and throughout this process. Mr. Shokin, of course, is an important voice in this because he was directly involved, he was the target of the president. And the idea that he believes there was bribery confirms what many of us are already thinking.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin detailed the involvement he believed President Biden, the then-vice president, played in his firing and how it involved Hunter Biden's business dealings.

During the interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, Shokin said he was ousted in 2016 because he was investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board. Shokin also claimed that Joe and Hunter Biden accepted bribes in the case, and that the then-vice president ultimately hurt America's reputation and created the groundwork for Russia to invade Ukraine.

"I have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma," Shokin told Fox News in the interview which aired Saturday evening.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams dismissed Shokin's claims as "false" and "debunked."

