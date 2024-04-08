Ex-DNC chair Donna Brazile frets 'nobody listens' when Biden talks

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile expressed frustration with the media coverage of President Biden on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, complaining that no one "listens" to the president when he speaks.

Brazile's blunt remarks came during a discussion on the U.S. policy toward Israel, in which she was asked if Biden needed to be more upfront with Americans about the war in Gaza.

"Absolutely. Not just in Israel, Ukraine. We are a superpower. He is the Commander In Chief. Absolutely, he should speak out more," she urged, before seeming to take a swipe at the media.

"Also we should cover what he’s saying because often when he speaks, nobody listens."

Brazile's comments follow several reports detailing the White House's frustrations with media reports on Biden's age and cognitive abilities.

A political reporter in Washington who's covered the Biden White House said many journalists are growing tired of the "nagging and complaining" coming out of the administration.

"The White House and campaign 'memos' to media criticizing our coverage are a joke to any serious reporter," the reporter told Fox News Digital.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted to Brazile's comments by arguing that perhaps "no one listens" to Biden because he's too scripted and "lacks authenticity."

That was the experience of former ESPN host Sage Steele, who recently revealed that her 2021 interview with Biden was entirely "scripted" by network execs.

"[I] was told, ‘You will say every word that we write out, you will not deviate from the script and go,'" she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

However, Concha claimed that things didn't necessarily fare better with Biden when he speaks off the cuff because he's prone to gaffes.

"And when he does speak extemporaneously, it's sometimes or oftentimes awkward or confusing or patently dishonest and his [communications] team needs to clean up on aisles 5, 17 and 26," he added.

Regardless, the American people need to hear from Biden, Concha argued, adding instead of sitting down with celebrities, Biden should do a live interview with an actual journalist.

"Or maybe do a press conference for 45 minutes to an hour. We haven't seen anything like that this year or many months going into 2023. So if his handlers want to hide him for this long, OK I guess, but the American people want to hear from Joe Biden, the president, the man, and actually hear answers that come from his head and not a teleprompter," he said.

But that is unlikely to happen before the November election, he argued.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and David Rutz contributed to this report.