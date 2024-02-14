White House spokesman complains about media coverage of Biden's cognitive ability: 'Striking inaccuracies'

White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams expressed frustration at negative media coverage of President Biden after a controversial report called into question his mental sharpness and ability to serve as president.

In the letter first reported on by CNN, Sams admits that "covering the report is challenging" because it is "nearly 400 pages long" and "not straightforward."

Sams also claimed that Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which called Biden a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory", was "wrong and inappropriate personal comments have distracted from due attention to the substance."

WH COUNSEL SPOKESMAN SURPRISED BY REPORTER QUESTIONING CREDENTIALS, ASKING FOR BOSS: 'SHOULD I BE OFFENDED?'

But Sams focused in on negative media coverage of Biden's mental acuity after the release of Hur's letter. Shortly after Biden gave a press conference responding to Hur's report, The New York Times, Axios and other major liberal outlets concluded the event was a "disaster" and a public relations nightmare.

The spokesperson claimed media outlets have "reported striking inaccuracies" that gave a misleading portrayal of Hur's conclusions.

"But those facts stress the importance of careful, patient coverage," he wrote. "Instead, many outlets have reported striking inaccuracies that misrepresent the report’s conclusion about the President, and reporters in the White House Briefing Room have asked questions that include false content or are based on false premises."

In his letter, Sams "included several examples from prominent news organizations in which their headlines could have been more comprehensive," according to CNN's "Reliable Sources" newsletter.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS HUR REPORT: 'GRATUITOUS AND INAPPROPRIATE CRITICISMS OF THE PRESIDENT'

CNN reported that "Sams' letter is yet another step White House officials have taken to push back against press narratives about the report," adding that "over the last several days, officials with the White House and the president's personal counsel have been sparring behind the scenes with reporters about their coverage, with limited success."

Biden, who at 81 is the oldest president in American history, is facing daunting polls that show increased public concern over his viability for the job. That he held a hastily assembled press conference the night Hur's report went public underscored how seriously the White House took its fallout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am compelled to help illustrate the facts in this matter and urge caution in the future with reporting that either is inattentive to detail or misconstrues the facts and evidence," Sams wrote in his letter.