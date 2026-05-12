Ex-BLM activist exposes left wing 'indoctrination,' reveals why he walked away

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A former Black Lives Matter activist pulled back the curtain on what he called the "fraud" and "indoctrination" of the radical left, explaining why he came to believe the movement he supported was a "scam."

Xaviaer DuRousseau said he spent his youth supporting liberal causes, describing himself as the kid in college "spreading woke stuff on campus," but that his awakening came during the 2020 George Floyd riots. He joined "The Riley Gaines Show" podcast to discuss the turning point that changed his mind.

"Socialism has literally never worked. BLM has always been a scam and the Democratic Party has always been the party of racism and violence," DuRousseau said.

"I have just been drinking the Kool-Aid because this was the indoctrination that was put upon me from the age of a little child," he added.

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DuRousseau, who is now a conservative content creator and a personality for PragerU, explained his shift began while being cast for Netflix’s reality show "The Circle." He started researching conservative arguments, initially wanting to debunk them, but realized he’d been blinded by his own confirmation bias.

He said when he tried to question things like the riots or whether the millions raised were actually going to the victims’ families, he was met with hostility.

"Whenever I called it out, I was told that I needed to stay in line or that I was losing the plot. And I just got sick of it," DuRousseau said, adding that he realized how "performative" the activism was.

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DuRousseau explained that while he outwardly supported these movements, he had long-standing reservations about their messaging. He noted he had family and friends who worked in law enforcement during the height of the anti-police movement.

"I thought it was weird that so many people were demonizing every single cop, and I thought it was insane to watch the looting and the rioting happening," he said.

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He also noted that the families of the victims of violence were not actually being helped by the organizations claiming to support them.

"Breonna Taylor's mother was even speaking out saying that her daughter's name and death was exploited, and there [were] millions of dollars made off of her death," he said. "Not a single dollar went to her, went to legal fees, or anything of that nature. So, I just started seeing the fraud pretty early on."

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In 2025, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into whether senior leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization defrauded donors of tens of millions.

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In December 2025, the executive director of BLM OKC was indicted on 25 federal counts, including wire fraud and money laundering, after allegedly embezzling over $3 million in donations to fund international travel, shopping and real estate.